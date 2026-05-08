Eid Al Adha 2026: 5 things UAE shoppers should know before swiping their card

As Eid Al Adha approaches, UAE residents are gearing up for one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year, dominated by clothing, travel bookings, electronics, and preparations for hosting guests. However, consumer protection experts warn that many shoppers are unaware of their full legal rights, leaving them vulnerable to losses when faced with a defective product, poor service, or online fraud.

The law that protects you

Federal Law No. 15 of 2020 on Consumer Protection, amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 5 of 2023, along with its Executive Regulations issued under Cabinet Resolution No. 66 of 2023, governs every retail and e-commerce transaction in the country, including those in free zones.

1. 'No returns, no exchange' is not the final word

The sign hanging at the checkout counter is misleading. If a product is defective, the consumer has the right to choose between a replacement, a repair, or a full refund, regardless of the store's policy. Any contractual clause that waives this right is considered legally void.

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Key rights at a glance

Defective product: If the same defect recurs three times within the first year, a full refund or replacement becomes mandatory.

Repair delays: If repairs to a product under warranty take more than seven days, the supplier must provide an equivalent replacement product free of charge.

Price drops after Eid: If the retailer offers a discount on the same item within one week of your purchase, you are entitled to claim the difference.

Credit card surcharges: The displayed price is the final price; retailers cannot add extra fees for credit card payments.

In return, the law places equally important duties on the consumer. Keeping the receipt is essential to prove the purchase, and using the product according to instructions is a condition for benefiting from the warranty, as the law excludes damages caused by misuse. Consumers are also advised to read contract terms before paying, report any defect as soon as it is discovered, and avoid dealing with unlicensed sellers.

2. Services are also covered

Protection is not limited to goods. Beauty salons and barbershops, home preparation services for receiving guests, AC and maintenance technicians, and Qurbani slaughtering services all fall under the law. If a service is delivered defectively or does not match the agreement, the consumer has the right to have it redone or to receive a refund.

3. Law protects some online travel bookings

Flight and hotel bookings surge during the holiday. The law protects bookings made through platforms registered in the UAE, requiring sellers to provide clear information in Arabic on cancellation and refund terms before payment. "Non-refundable" tickets must be clearly disclosed before confirming the booking.

4. Beware of online fraud

During the Eid season, fake pages offering flight tickets, Qurbani services, and gifts at tempting prices proliferate. The law only protects officially registered sellers. Avoid purchasing through links from unknown accounts, and verify the merchant's licence before transferring any money.

5. Where to file a complaint?

Through the Ministry of Economy hotline at 800 1222, the consumerrights.ae portal in Dubai, or the TAMM platform in Abu Dhabi. Fines on violators can reach up to Dh2 million.

Before you head out shopping this Eid, keep your receipts, read warranty terms, and remember: the law is on your side.