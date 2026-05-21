Sharjah begins issuing post-midnight operation permits for Eid Al Adha

Sharjah Municipality has announced that businesses can now apply for special permits to extend their work hours after midnight during the during Eid Al Adha holidays.

The permit allows commercial establishments to operate after midnight until the morning from May 27 to 29. Businesses can apply for the permit via the Commercial Establishment Permit Services through www.shjmun.gov.ae.

To secure the permit, businesses must submit a copy of their trade license. The total fee for the service is Dh1,020.5, which includes a Dh1,000 issuance fee plus additional charges.

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However, the permit does not apply to construction contracting companies.

Sharjah announced a five-day public holiday for Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha this year, from Monday, May 25, till Friday, May 29. Work will resume on Monday, June 1, except for employees working under shift-based systems, who will continue according to operational requirements.

The Sharjah government continues to operate on a 4-day workweek with a 3-day weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). This will translate the Eid Al Adha holidays to a 10-day-long break.