Eid Al Adha: Sharjah's Hamriyah enforces slaughterhouse checks, public safety plans

As Eid Al Adha approaches and slaughterhouses prepare for one of the busiest periods of the year, Hamriyah Municipality has intensified hygiene inspections, sterilisation drives and emergency preparedness measures to manage the expected holiday rush safely.

Municipal teams have stepped up readiness operations across Al Hamriyah slaughterhouse and key public facilities amid expectations of increased crowds, higher demand for sacrificial services and heavy movement in public areas during the Eid break.

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Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Hamriyah Municipality, said the municipality has implemented a comprehensive operational and technical plan to ensure smooth municipal services, maintain public safety and enhance service efficiency throughout the holiday period.

“We are working according to an integrated plan that covers operational, organisational and beautification aspects to ensure the highest levels of quality, safety and service efficiency during Eid Al Adha,” Al Shamsi said.

He added that the municipality is focusing on sanitation standards, sterilisation procedures and workflow organisation inside the slaughterhouse to ensure faster services and safe handling operations during peak hours.

Al Shamsi stressed that strict health, hygiene and environmental standards are being enforced to minimise risks linked to animal handling and slaughter activities during one of the busiest seasons of the year.

The municipality has also activated rapid-response and logistical support plans, placing specialised teams, technical equipment and field crews on standby to deal with emergencies, operational challenges and service disruptions during the Eid holidays.

Alongside operational preparations, the municipality has accelerated Eid-themed beautification works across roads, roundabouts and public spaces, installing decorative lighting and festive displays inspired by the spirit of Eid Al Adha to create a welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors.

Al Shamsi said Hamriyah Municipality remains committed to strengthening readiness during holidays and major occasions as part of its responsibility to provide a safe and integrated service environment that supports community wellbeing and reflects the emirate’s urban image.