Eid Al Adha in UAE: Residents hope for peace as war raises travel, living costs

This Eid Al Adha, many UAE residents say the festive season feels different.

What is usually a time of travel, family reunions and celebrations has, for some, been overshadowed by rising costs, delayed plans and growing uncertainty linked to the ongoing Iran war. From soaring ticket prices and postponed travel plans to delayed contracts and fewer job opportunities, families across the country said the Iran war has affected both their finances and wellbeing.

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The impact was underlined by UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who said the closure of the Strait of Hormuz was “not just an oil story” but “an everything story”. Al Jaber, who is also the Managing Director and Group CEO of Adnoc, said fuel prices were up 30 per cent, fertiliser prices had risen 50 per cent, airfares were up 25 per cent, and almost 80 countries had taken emergency measures to support their economies just over 80 days into the conflict.

Even if the conflict ends soon, he said, full flows through Hormuz are not expected to return before the first or second quarter of 2027.

For residents, that global disruption is being felt in more personal ways — cancelled trips, tighter Eid budgets, delayed hiring and fewer opportunities. Yet despite the pressures, many residents told Khaleej Times they were still determined to mark Eid, hoping and praying for peace and better days as diplomatic efforts to reach a US-Iran deal gather pace.

How UAE residents are celebrating Eid

Wellbeing coach Dr Hanadi Al Jaber said many people seeking support recently have been dealing with anxiety, financial pressure and uncertainty. “People entered a psychological state of stress and tension,” she said. “Ticket prices increased and many can no longer travel for the four or five-day holiday like before because it became too expensive, especially for families.”

She added that some residents also saw projects and contracts delayed or frozen, making people more cautious about spending money during Eid. “Even people who are financially comfortable became hesitant because they fear unexpected circumstances.”

Still, Al Jaber said faith and community support are helping many residents remain resilient. “In positive psychology, a person needs to feel there is a greater power giving them safety and reassurance,” she said. “For us as Muslims, this gives people comfort and balance.”

She noted that many residents, including herself, are shifting focus away from expensive travel and towards simple experiences available locally. Rather than focusing on expensive travel, many residents are now turning to simpler local experiences — public beaches, parks, and family gatherings — to mark the holiday.

She stressed that Eid itself remains rooted in togetherness rather than spending. “Eid is about visits, social solidarity, people making others happy, children receiving Eid gifts, and families gathering,” she said. “Even if someone cannot travel, it does not mean they cannot celebrate.”

'Ticket prices were extremely expensive'

For Croatian expatriate Iva Sladic, travel plans became nearly impossible because of soaring airfare prices and limited availability.

“Honestly, my plans for Eid were to stay in the UAE because ticket prices were extremely expensive and everything was getting complicated with bookings and availability.”

She eventually had to travel unexpectedly after a close family emergency.

“My friend’s husband suddenly passed away. He was only 44 and they have two daughters, 13 and 3,” said the marketing manager. “At that point it wasn’t about finding the best route or price anymore, it was just important to get there as soon as possible.”

Sladic said the situation has changed travel habits over recent months.

“Tickets were much more expensive than usual, and flights were not as frequent, so even simple travel plans became harder to organise. You could really notice the difference compared to before, especially with last-minute bookings and availability.”

Despite the challenges, she believes the Eid atmosphere in the UAE remains positive. “People are still celebrating, spending time with family, going out, and staying positive while hoping things improve soon.”

Egyptian MMA champion and coach Rajab Abdo also had to postpone plans to reunite with his family after nearly two years apart because ticket prices nearly doubled. “Normally the ticket would cost Dh900 or Dh1,000 maximum, but now it reached Dh1,700 or Dh1,800.”

Although he delayed his trip by 10 days to save money, prices remained high. “I only managed to save maybe Dh300.”

Abdo said the uncertainty has also affected his family’s work prospects, with his brother struggling to find employment as hiring slowed. “He came looking for work, but things were slow and paperwork wasn’t moving,” Abdo said, adding that his brother recently finally secured a position..

While trying to stay positive, Abdo admitted the prolonged uncertainty has taken a mental toll. “As a fighter, mentality is everything,” he said. “If my mental state suffers, everything suffers — training, work, everything.”

To cope, he spends time outdoors around Abu Dhabi’s Corniche and beaches.

'It became too much'

Palestinian resident Alaa Baitam faced similar challenges after her family’s planned trip to Armenia fell through because airfare prices suddenly surged. “We got the visa, but by then ticket prices went up insanely,” she said. “We were travelling as a family, so it became too much.”

Instead of cancelling completely, the family decided to postpone the trip until prices calm down and the weather becomes more suitable later in the year.

She added that the economic slowdown is becoming increasingly visible in the job market too. “Before, I used to see vacancies regularly online,” she said, noting that there are far fewer opportunities visible these days.

Despite the financial strain and uncertainty, many residents shared the same hope this Eid that peace, stability and better days will return soon.