Eid Al Adha Qurbani in 15 mins: Demand for home-delivered meat orders up by 200%

With Eid Al Adha just days away, the centuries-old tradition of Udhiya is experiencing a digital revolution in the UAE, as retailers forecast demand to rise by as much as 200 per cent this year.

Lulu Hypermarkets, which introduced its Udhiya service last year, is expecting a dramatic surge in orders. "We are expecting nearly 200 per cent growth in demand for Udhiya services during this Eid season," Salim M.A., Director of Lulu Global Operations, told Khaleej Times.

The retailer started taking pre-orders last week, and the response has already been "huge across both in-stores and online platforms".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Lulu is offering a wider selection this year, including local Arab UAE lamb and imported lamb from Somalia and India, with prices starting from Dh859. A baby camel is priced at Dh4,489.

Eid Al Adha sees Muslims around the world sacrifice an animal to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah's command. This is known as Udhiya or Qurbani. The meat from the sacrificed animal is typically distributed among family, friends, and those in need.

Hundreds of orders

Meanwhile, Noon — which is partnering with online butcher Zabehaty- reported strong demand for its 15-minute Udhiya delivery service. "We saw hundreds of Udhiya orders and donations placed through the app last year, showing clear demand for a faster, simpler way to give during Eid," said Youmna Ashraf Khalaf, PR and Comms Specialist at noon.

This year, customers can choose from cows, camels, and sheep including Somali, Kashmiri, Nuaimi, and Jaziri breeds, with prices starting at Dh1,050.

She noted a clear pattern in customer behaviour. "Orders usually spike closer to Eid, peaking on the first day," she said. Kashmiri and Somali sheep were the best-selling options on the platform last year.

Despite global logistical challenges, Noon has secured its supply for this year as well. "Pricing confirmation came later than usual this year due to ongoing uncertainty around how some livestock would be brought into the country," she explained. "Despite that, the focus has remained the same: keep prices as accessible as possible."

Noon has set a cutoff date of May 23 for orders, or until stock depletes, with capacity "strictly limited" to ensure quality. The UAE's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has set Qurbani rates ranging from Dh350 to Dh800 this year.

Eid Al Adha is expected to fall on May 27, based on moon sightings.