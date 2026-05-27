How Eid gatherings are medicine for brain, reduce stress, UAE experts say

As families and friends gather across the UAE to celebrate Eid Al Adha, neuroscientists have a message — those shared meals and laughter-filled gatherings are not just cultural traditions — they are essential medicine for the brain.

Dr Eleni Margioti, neuropsychology lead at The Brain and Performance Centre, explained that quality time with loved ones triggers powerful neurological benefits. "We see the release of oxytocin, the bonding hormone, which strengthens trust and connection,” she said. “At the same time, activity in the amygdala, linked to stress, decreases, while the prefrontal cortex becomes more active, supporting clearer thinking and emotional regulation."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In short, connection helps the brain feel safer, calmer, and sharper. Maryam AlBarguthi, a Clinical Psychologist at Sage Clinics, puts it in everyday terms. "When we spend time with people we feel safe with, the body moves from tension into calm, like switching from 'I have 100 tabs open' to 'one tab, playing soft music.'"

Uncertain times

According to the experts, such connections become even more critical during uncertain times. Prolonged stress elevates cortisol levels, which can impair memory and focus. But strong family bonds act as a buffer. "Feeling supported helps regulate the nervous system and allows the brain to maintain balance, even during challenging periods," said Dr Eleni.

Maryam was quick to add that for the UAE's expat community living far from their near and dear ones, there is encouraging news. Chosen family works just as well for the human need for connections. "The brain isn't overly concerned with titles. It cares about safety and connection," she said. "For many expats, friendships become a form of chosen family. When there’s real emotional closeness, the brain responds by reducing stress and increasing a sense of belonging. So, yes, your ‘work bestie’ might actually be doing more for your mental health than your morning coffee.”

For those separated from their biological family during Eid, both experts recommend intentional connection through video calls or voice notes. "The brain responds to the quality of connection, not just physical proximity," Dr Eleni said.

Kind of gathering

So, how much time is enough? Consistency matters more than quantity. According to Maryam, even 20 to 30 minutes of real connection daily — sharing a meal, laughing, or simply talking without phones — makes a significant difference. “It doesn’t have to be elaborate,” she said. “The brain responds to presence, not perfection. Think of it as your daily ‘emotional recharge’, no fancy planning, just fewer phones and more eye contact.”

Regarding which bonding activities were most beneficial, Dr Eleni pointed to those that combine emotional connection with active engagement. “This could include cooking together, walking, playing games, exercising, or simply having meaningful conversations,” she said.

She noted that such moments stimulate both cognitive and emotional systems while strengthening relationships. “Meaningful human connection is not optional,” she noted. “It is essential for a healthy, resilient brain."