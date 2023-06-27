Eid Al Adha in UAE: Use smart apps to order animal sacrifices in Abu Dhabi

The rulers expressed their best wishes for good health and happiness to all on this blessed occasion
Abu Dhabi City Municipality is urging community members to use smart applications for efficient preparation and delivery of animal sacrifices during Eid Al Adha.
The apps suggested are Dhabayeh UAE, Zabayeh Al Jazeera, Zabehaty and Halal Mazarana. Through these apps, individuals can select the type of sacrifice, weight, cutting preferences, and address for delivery.
The municipality has requested community members to consider making sacrifices on the second and third days of Eid, as this will help reduce overcrowding and congestion on the first day.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has urged community members to avoid indiscriminate sacrifices and utilise public abattoirs to protect against common diseases in both humans and animals. This aligns with the authority’s biosecurity efforts for a healthy environment in the emirate.
