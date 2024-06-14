Eid in UAE: From visa services to parks, timing changes to know for long weekend

The woman and her male companion had been at a dance club in Jumeirah Beach Residence and attempted to re-enter the premises against the club's rules
Though most offices in the UAE will be closed during the Eid Al Adha holidays from June 15 to 18, centres for essential services will remain open. Timings, however, have been revised.
Operating hours of public transport and some leisure spots have also been adjusted in line with the expected shift in demand.
If you're planning to step out during the long weekend, here's a guide to key timing changes:
Those who need to access visa services in Dubai — from application to renewals and extensions — are encouraged to complete transactions online via the Dubai Now app or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs' (GDRFA) website.
However, some GDRFA centres will remain open:
Planning to take a stroll at a park? Here are the timings:
Dubai
Abu Dhabi
Sharjah
Need to get your vehicle tested? Here's a guide:
Dubai
All centres of RTA service providers will be closed during Eid Al Adha holidays — but technical testing services will resume on Tuesday, June 18, and public halls will open on Wednesday, June 19.
All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the holidays, except the kiosks or smart customer centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Barsha, and Al Kifaf.
Abu Dhabi
Most Adnoc Vehicle Inspection Centres (VIC) in the UAE Capital will be closed during the holidays. However, a few will be open, according to an Adnoc call centre executive.
>> Main VIC in Al Muroor: Open 24/7
>> Main VIC in Al Ain (Falaj Hazaa): Open 24/7
>> Main VIC in Al Muroor: Open 24/7
>> VIC in Motor World, Al Shamkha: 2pm to 10pm
From June 19, all Adnoc VICs will resume services.
Ajman
Ajman Transport Authority's offices will be closed from Sunday, June 16, to Monday, June 17. Vehicle inspection services will be available on these dates and hours:
If you're taking the public transport to see family and friends and enjoy the UAE's Eid offerings, keep the timings in mind:
Dubai
For the Metro:
For the Tram:
RTA bus:
Abu Dhabi
Sharjah
Some 110 Sharjah buses will be conducting more than 1,100 trips every day on 12 lines during the Eid Al Adha holidays. There will be a 10-minute interval between buses during peak hours.
Ras Al Khaimah
Taking the bus to and from Ras Al Khaimah or within the emirate? Check the timings here.
Internal buses:
Intercity buses:
Ajman
Here's a guide for bus riders in the emirate:
