Eid Al Adha in UAE: Residents urged to use apps as abattoirs prepare for busy season

Eid Al Adha is marked worldwide by offering special prayers and Muslims sacrificing livestock — usually a goat, sheep, cow or camel — to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's test of faith.
Abattoirs in UAE are preparing for the busy season. Dubai Municipality has urged residents who plan to offer sacrifices to use apps to avoid delays.
To cater to the demand during Eid, the authority collaborated with seven smart applications - Al Mawashi, Turki, Shabab Al Freej, Dhabayih Aldaar, Al Anoud Slaughters, Dhabayeh UAE, and Tender Meat, to offer services to residents.
Fathima Al Harmoudi, Occupational Health and Safety Officer at the Dubai Municipality, said, "We request the residents to order through a smart app as soon as possible and do not wait until the day of sacrifice as we are expecting many sacrifices this year. The animals are slaughtered under Municipality supervision in the abattoirs."
Dubai Municipality has affirmed that all the precautionary measures are put in place, and the staff's health is regularly checked.
Al Harmoudi said that the abattoirs offer Sharia-compliant livestock slaughtering services, guaranteeing the health and safety of the people as they prepare and slaughter livestock in a clean and hygienic environment.
"The facilities also provide veterinary inspections of livestock before and after slaughtering to ensure they are safe and fit for human consumption," Al Harmoudi said.
"The app is straightforward to use and is similar to shopping online," said Al Harmoudi.
"To cater to the heavy rush, we take help from external butchers who are trained for a month. Their health is checked regularly as a part of safety and precautionary measures," said Al Harmoudi.
Dubai Municipality has four abattoirs in operation at Al Quoz, Al Qusais, Lisaili and Hatta, and are open from 8 AM until 6 PM for Eid Al Adha 2022 on all the days.
However, residents can also get their livestock to the abattoirs but should expect delays.
"We welcome residents to bring their sacrificial animal, but due to heavy rush, we will only provide them with a fully cleaned animal or cut into four," Al Harmoudi said.
"The sacrificial animal will undergo a health and safety check and then be sent to slaughter. And if we find the animal does not fulfil the requirements of sacrifice, it will be condemned," Al Harmoudi added.
