Eid Al Adha in UAE: Residents gear up for first day of festival with fervour

Several family members travelling to Emirates to get together with loved ones

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 8 Jul 2022, 5:47 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Jul 2022, 5:48 PM

Families in the UAE are gearing up to celebrate Eid Al Adha tomorrow (Saturday), as the country creates an exciting line-up of festive experiences with residents and visitors looking forward to a packed weekend.

Those who are not travelling this year are bracing for some downtime with their loved ones over the long break, and especially for the first day of the festival which falls on Saturday.

This Eid Al Adha is a special one for Indian expat Irum Siddiqui and family who are travelling from New Delhi, India to Dubai to celebrate what she calls ‘close-to-normal Eid’ after years of subdued festivities due to the pandemic.

Asked why the celebration is special this time, Irum said, “That’s because this marks my return to the city after a long gap of five years and I cannot wait to offer prayers at the Eid Musallas with my family and friends. We left Dubai in 2017 with a heavy heart due to some personal reasons, but not a day went by when I didn’t miss this beautiful city. I have been planning to visit my extended family and friends for so long, but due to Covid we were unable to plan. Seeing such a fantastic management of the pandemic in the UAE, I couldn’t think of a better time to visit than during Eid.”

The last few days, Irum says, have been full of action, thanks to the unbelievable sales, offers the city is offering this during the festival.

“My suitcase is overflowing with Eid shopping. I have got such great deals on traditional wear from Meena Bazar. And I love the energy in the air as I step out in the markets, malls that are buzzing with shoppers. Although Covid is still around, I feel so safe here. The UAE rules are strict and people can be seen abiding by them. That’s the way to go about it. I love the UAE so much because they ensure whoever comes here is happy and safe. I can’t wait to begin our celebrations with my family and friends.”

Azerbaijan national Maryam Shirinova, who has five children, also has her plans in place. She says, “First, we will all go to the mosque in the morning. Then my husband I will hide gifts for our children in the house. We’ll have a treasure hunt. So, we hide the gifts while the children wait outside the house.”

She adds, “I am not cooking on Eid day. Thanks to my kind husband who has offered to take the entire family out for breakfast or brunch. Our Eid gift for the whole family is a trip to Italy and Turkey which will happen later next month.”

Many residents are busy with last minute purchases as there are discounts galore in stores all over the city. Some families are planning a culinary journey as they gear up for the big day.

Iram Rizvi says, “We are not going anywhere. We’ll be home for the celebration. As the Covid numbers have been rising we are on our guard. So, I’ve invited just a couple of close friends to celebrate Eid with us.”

She adds, “Our Eid shopping is done. My children will be wearing traditional clothes. My son will wear kurta-pyjama and my daughter will wear salwar-kameez. They don't normally wear these outfits except for special occasions. My children have decided the special menu. I am busy preparing the Eid delicacies like biryani, sheer khurma, kebabs and kofta. So, we are looking forward to the feast on Eid day.”

Bachelors have planned to drive to far off destinations within the country as they are expecting rains during the Eid weekend.

M. Kiwan says, “This is the last day of my Covid quarantine. So, tomorrow (Saturday) is a special day for two reasons. One it is Eid and second, my isolation period ends. As it is raining in Al Ain, I intend going on a road trip, maybe with one of my close friends. The place is known as the Garden City. It has palm groves and natural springs, and I love going there. Besides, rain is a rare sight here. So, I want to maximize this opportunity. Rains and holiday are a perfect combination. I couldn’t ask for more. If we feel like it, we’ll check into a hotel or we’ll drive back to celebrate with a bunch of friends in Dubai.”

