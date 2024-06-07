Eid Al Adha 2024 in UAE: Dhul Hijjah crescent Moon spotted in Abu Dhabi

A directive was issued to ensure employees are able to meet their needs for the festival
The crescent of the month of Dhul Hijjah 1445 was photographed from Abu Dhabi on Friday, June 7.
In a social media post, the UAE's Astronomy Centre shared an image of the faint crescent as captured by the Al-Khatim Astronomical Observatory at 10am UAE time (6am GMT).
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
UAE residents are set to get one day off for Arafah day, and three days off for the Eid Al Adha according to the government's list of public holidays.
Islamic countries mark the start of the month of Dhul Hijjah and the celebration of Eid Al Adha by local moon sightings. The crescent Moon that signals the start of Dhul Hijjah was spotted in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, June 6.
"Friday is the beginning of the month of Dhul Hijjah, and the standing at Arafat will be on Saturday, June 15, 2024,” the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia announced after the spotting of the moon.
However, in Oman, the crescent moon marking the start of Dhul Hijjah was not spotted on Thursday evening. This means that Monday, June 17, will be observed as the first day of Eid Al Adha in Oman.
Eid Al Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is marked by offering special prayers. Muslims slaughter livestock — usually, a goat, sheep, cow or camel — to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's test of faith.
The festival celebrates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son based on Allah’s command. Before the sacrifice happened, Allah provided him with a ram that the prophet then slaughtered.
ALSO READ:
A directive was issued to ensure employees are able to meet their needs for the festival
The popular summer fruit is expected to be slightly expensive this season as vendors notice increased expenses from distributors, shipping and storage
Travel agents report slots booked till end of August as Europe continues to be ‘high-demand’ destination for travellers
The two top diplomats stressed the need for Israel to comply with its legal obligations, and to stop the illegitimate and illegal measures
Equipped with 11 sensors, the station can measure 101 types of air pollutants
On Tuesday, election officials in India counted a staggering 640 million votes to announce the results
Doctors tackled the condition with a procedure usually used to treat heart disease
The leaders looked forward to the two nations' continued collaboration