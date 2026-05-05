Eid Al Adha holidays: UAE private schools step up revision, prepare for long weekend

As the UAE gears up for the upcoming Eid Al Adha holidays, private schools across the country are recalibrating academic schedules, intensifying revision plans, and communicating clearly with families — while also making space for rest and togetherness.

In 2026, Arafah Day is anticipated to fall on Tuesday, May 26, followed by Eid Al Adha. As per the holidays approved by the UAE Cabinet, that should give residents three additional public holidays (from Wednesday, May 27 to Friday, May 29, subject to official UAE confirmation). When combined with the weekend (Saturday and Sunday), residents could enjoy an extended six-day break.

For many educators, the extended break comes as a welcome breather after months of sustained effort, particularly during prolonged periods of distance learning.

'Welcome pause'

Shiny Davison, Principal of Woodlem Park School, Ajman, described the long holidays as both timely, especially after a demanding academic stretch.

“A five-day (or even six-day) holiday for Eid would be especially significant for our teachers, who have shown exceptional dedication and resilience. Having missed their winter and spring breaks, and having worked tirelessly through the rigorous months of April and May in an online environment, they truly deserve this time to rest and recharge.”

She added that students, too, would benefit from the pause, noting that the school has already ensured continuity in learning.

“Students too deserve this opportunity to unwind, spend quality time with friends, and enjoy a balanced break from their academic routine. I would also like to reassure parents that the school has carefully planned the academic calendar, and this holiday will not impact the curriculum, as provisions have already been made to ensure smooth continuity of learning.”

Focus on revision and family

Schools say the lead-up to the break has been marked by structured revision and clear communication with parents — particularly as some families look to travel before peak summer heat sets in. Lisa Johnson, Principal of American Academy for Girls, said the school has prioritised consistency and transparency during this period.

“We have maintained a consistent work ethic throughout the period of distance learning, ensuring that students remained engaged and on track academically. As we approach the Eid Al Adha break, we have been very intentional in our communication with families, clearly outlining schedules and expectations well in advance to support planning and reduce any uncertainty.”

At the same time, she highlighted the importance of preserving the spirit of Eid without overburdening students.

“Importantly, we will not be assigning additional work over the holiday. Eid is a deeply meaningful time for our community, and we strongly believe in protecting this space for family, reflection, and celebration. Our focus has been on maintaining high expectations during learning time, while also recognising that wellbeing and balance are essential for our community,” added Johnson.

For exam-going students, however, the period leading up to the break remains academically focused.

Abhilasha Singh, Principal of Shining Star International School, said the emphasis is also on core outcomes and exam readiness.

“This includes planned revision schedules and the use of data-driven instruction to address learning gaps. We are also maintaining continuity through digital platforms, guided assignments, and reinforcement strategies during the holiday period, where appropriate.”

She noted that many Class 10 students will soon appear for the second phase of board examinations beginning May 15, making structured support critical.

Festival spirit

Meanwhile, schools are also aligning closely with official directives while reinforcing the cultural significance of the occasion.

Chitra Sharma, Principal of JSS Private School, Dubai, stressed on the spirit of the festival and the school’s commitment to community.

“Eid is a special time filled with joy, gratitude, and togetherness, and we look forward to embracing these values as a community.

We are sincerely thankful to the visionary leadership of the UAE for their continued support in nurturing a peaceful and inclusive society where cultures come together and flourish.”

She added that schools will continue to follow official guidelines and keep parents informed.

“We remain committed to supporting our parents and families. We will continue to follow the directives of KHDA and the approved academic calendar. Any updates regarding the Eid break will be communicated in line with official guidelines.”