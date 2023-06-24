Eid Al Adha holidays: Over 900,000 passengers expected to pass through Abu Dhabi International Airport

Over 5,000 flights will be in operation across 109 destinations in 59 countries

By WAM Published: Sat 24 Jun 2023, 9:34 PM

Abu Dhabi Airports issued on Saturday projected passenger figures in anticipation of an increase in traffic at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), before and during Eid Al Adha.

Between June 23 and July 7, Abu Dhabi Airports estimates over 900,000 passengers will pass through Abu Dhabi International Airport, with over 5,000 flights across 109 destinations in 59 countries.

Abu Dhabi Airports also expects that June 24, 25and July 2 will be the busiest days over the coming weeks.

The owner and operators of the emirate’s five airports expects to serve almost 65,000 passengers on these dates, according to a press statement.

ALSO READ: