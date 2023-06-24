Eid Al Adha holidays: Heading to Dubai airport? Police advise motorists to use alternative roads

Salama Mohamed launches eco-friendly limited-edition T-shirt towels crafted by refugee women Kenya
With Eid Al Adha round the corner and with heavy rush expected due to travellers inbound and outbound, Dubai Police has issued an advisory to motorists heading towards the Dubai International Airport to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.
"#Attention | @DubaiPoliceHQ advises road users heading to Dubai International Airport to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion, prioritizing Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 for travelers," Dubai Police tweeted.
Salama Mohamed launches eco-friendly limited-edition T-shirt towels crafted by refugee women Kenya
Up to 67 per cent of the selected startups are headquartered outside the UAE, demonstrating the increasing global appeal of Abu Dhabi
There are cash giveaways as well, where participants can win Dh500,000
Ministry stresses the need to support all regional and international efforts to stop the escalation of tension
The happiness and well-being index registered that 70 per cent of the capital's population were satisfied with the quality of their lives
Entry fee is Dhs5 and children below 12 can enter for free
These much-loved establishments, which are today a landmark in themselves, have been satisfying customers and evoking nostalgia
The two leaders also talked about opportunities that can further develop relations between the UAE and the Philippines