Eid Al Adha holidays: Heading to Dubai airport? Police advise motorists to use alternative roads

The authority urged motorists to use these alternative routes so as to prioritise Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 for travellers

By Web Desk Published: Sat 24 Jun 2023, 8:22 PM

With Eid Al Adha round the corner and with heavy rush expected due to travellers inbound and outbound, Dubai Police has issued an advisory to motorists heading towards the Dubai International Airport to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

"#Attention | @DubaiPoliceHQ advises road users heading to Dubai International Airport to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion, prioritizing Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 for travelers," Dubai Police tweeted.