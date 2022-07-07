Eid Al Adha holidays: Dubai all set to welcome visitors from Oman at Hatta border

All necessary procedures in place to ensure smooth flow of passenger traffic

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 7:22 PM

Under the directives of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, a meeting of a high-level delegation from key government authorities was held today to review preparations and procedures to facilitate the entry of visitors from Oman and offer them world-class services to enjoy Eid Al Adha celebrations in the UAE during the forthcoming holidays.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed emphasised the leadership’s keenness to promote Dubai’s status as a world-class tourist, trade, and business hub and noted that the Hatta Border Crossing was a strategic entry point to Dubai for passengers and tourists from GCC countries.

He directed all relevant government authorities to ensure the border crossing point was fully prepared to receive passengers and offer them world-class services during the Eid Al Adha holidays. He emphasised the highest level of preparedness of the Hatta Border Crossing to maintain strong border security and ensure the highest levels of efficiency as per international standards and best practices.

The meeting, coordinated by the Dubai Border Security Council, was attended by senior representatives from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai, Dubai Customs, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defense and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Delegates at the meeting confirmed that the Hatta Border Crossing was fully prepared to receive visitors to the country and provide them all necessary services during the Eid Al Adha holidays. The participants affirmed that all the required procedures were in place to ensure a smooth flow of passenger traffic across the border while assuring the safety and security of visitors from Oman.