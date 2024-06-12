Eid Al Adha: Dubai announces public park timings

File Photo

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 3:19 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 3:20 PM

Dubai Municipality has announced the operating times for public parks, including residential parks, plazas, specialised parks, and leisure facilities, during the four-day Eid Al Adha holidays from June 15 to June 18.

Neighborhood parks and public squares – will be open from 8am to 12midnight

Zabeel, Al Khor, Al Mamzar, Al-Safa and Mushrif parks – will operate from 8pm to 11pm

Mountain bike track and mountain walking trail within Mushrif Park – will only open between 6am and 7pm.

Specialised parks/ leisure facilities operating hours: