UAE to organise Eid Al Adha celebrations for workers at 30 locations nationwide

UAE will organise Eid Al Adha celebrations for workers at 30 locations across the country, as part of efforts to promote workers’ wellbeing, happiness and social inclusion. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that the activities will be held over two days under the theme 'Our Workers' Happiness, the Joy of Our Eid'.

The ministry called on private sector companies and labour accommodations interested in having workers participate in the celebrations to register through its official website and select suitable locations and timings for the events.

The celebrations are being organised in collaboration with several federal and local government entities, including the Ministry of Interior, Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, police departments across the UAE, municipalities, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Civil Defence authorities, National Ambulance, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), and Burjeel Holdings.

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Mohsin Al Nassi, assistant undersecretary for Inspection and Compliance at MoHRE, said the ministry continues to strengthen communication with workers and involve them in events and celebrations across the country.

“Workers are a key component of the labour market and a fundamental pillar in the UAE’s journey of development and leadership,” he said.

Dalal Alshehhi, assistant undersecretary for Labour Protection at Mohre, said celebrating workers during holidays and special occasions has become a consistent approach that helps improve workers’ happiness, wellbeing and quality of life.

She added that such initiatives also contribute to stability in the work environment and make the UAE labour market more attractive.

Private sector companies are also organising activities alongside the ministry’s programme, including Sobha Construction, Granada Europe Construction, Millionaire Building Contracting, DULSCO Group and Innovo Build LLC.