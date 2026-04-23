Eid Al Adha break: UAE schools confirm holiday plans and flexibility

As the UAE approaches Eid al Adha holidays in May, school leaders have clarified that the academic calendar remains largely fixed, though limited flexibility exists within set guidelines.

The update comes as questions from parents and students grow over whether this year’s Eid break could see any adjustments. Education authorities and principals across curricula are now clarifying how the holidays will be managed, as schools balance cultural observance with academic recovery and continuity.

This follows recent disruptions linked to the US–Israel–Iran war, which has now reached an extended ceasefire, with schools focused on helping students transition smoothly back to face-to-face learning.

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Leaders stress that while Eid remains an important cultural moment, the priority continues to be protecting instructional time, alongside strengthening wellbeing support and structured academic catch-up plans as students return to classrooms.

How the system works

Explaining how the system works in practice, Pramod Mahajan, principal of Sharjah Indian School, said schools have some discretion within the framework of the calendar.

“Principals can grant up to three additional days of leave at their discretion. For instance, if official Eid holidays fall from Monday to Wednesday, and since the weekend in Sharjah includes Friday, Saturday and Sunday, then Thursday may be declared a holiday to create a full week’s break—provided SPEA (Sharjah Private Education Authority) is informed,” he said.

He stressed that such decisions must remain balanced with academic continuity and planning for missed instruction.

“Avoiding learning gaps is essential. Schools may need to introduce compensatory measures such as Saturday classes or slightly extended school hours, subject to prior approval from SPEA.”

Focus on wellbeing and academic continuity

International schools, meanwhile, say they do not anticipate changes to the academic calendar, while acknowledging the significance of Eid for students and families across the UAE.

Kenny Duncan, Principal, Nord Anglia International School Dubai (NAS Dubai), said, “We do not expect any changes or adjustments to be made to the academic calendar around these dates. We must view Eid as an important cultural and religious opportunity for reflection, celebration, and to be thankful for the unity we have shared across the UAE during these challenging times.”

He added that learning continuity and student wellbeing remain central priorities as schools complete their transition back to onsite teaching.

“For the vast majority of our students their learning has continued without significant disruption or pause thanks to the exceptional work of our highly professional and experienced teaching staff, and the high quality of our online provision. Our prime focus now is on a careful assessment of what each child needs in order to secure their successful return to school, ensuring they feel safe, protected, valued, and encouraged in all that they do.”

Duncan further emphasised the focus on emotional and academic readiness as schools prepare for the remainder of the term.

“The entire (school) team is committed to supporting each child through their transition back into school and the successful resumption of in-person teaching and learning for the remainder of the academic term. Currently, there is a significant focus on each child’s welfare, wellbeing, and psychological health, alongside their ongoing academic progress. We feel we have ample time to re-establish each child’s individual learning journey before we enter the Eid holiday period in May.”

Exam readiness and structured revision in focus

For schools with examination cohorts, particularly in Indian curriculum institutions, the emphasis is firmly on academic preparation and minimising learning gaps ahead of major assessments.

Abhilasha Singh, principal of Shining Star International School, said, “At our school, the emphasis has been on prioritizing core learning outcomes, strengthening exam readiness for Class 10 students, many of whom would be sitting for the second phase of board examinations,” between May 15 and June 1.

She added that structured learning support and digital continuity measures remain key during this period.

“This is being done through structured revision plans, and leveraging data-driven instruction to address learning gaps. Additionally, we are ensuring continuity through digital platforms, guided assignments, and reinforcement strategies during the holiday period, where appropriate.