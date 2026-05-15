Eid Al Adha break: Destinations for which UAE residents can still get quick visas

With Schengen visa appointments becoming harder to secure before the long Eid Al Adha break, UAE residents are now looking at destinations offering quicker online applications, e-visas and easier travel approvals.

Travel industry executives said that the residents are preferring countries where visa procedures can largely be completed digitally, reducing embassy visits, lengthy appointment waits and passport submission stress.

Eligibility, processing timelines and visa requirements may vary depending on nationality and UAE residency status. “As Eid approaches, travellers are now looking at destinations where the process is faster and smoother,” said Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager at Wise Fox Tourism.

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He said Azerbaijan, Oman, Kenya and Uzbekistan are seeing strong demand because applications are relatively easier and approvals are quicker compared to several European destinations.

“Even for the UK, people are opting for priority services despite the additional cost because decisions can come within a very short period,” he added.

Pavan Poojary, travel consultant at Luxury Travels, said that Asian countries are also witnessing strong interest from UAE residents during the long break.

“Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Japan are seeing strong demand because travellers feel the overall process is comparatively smoother and easier,” he said.

Countries offering e-visas

Several destinations popular among UAE residents now offer e-visa systems that allow eligible travellers to complete most procedures online. According to Azerbaijan’s official ASAN Visa portal, travellers can apply for visas online without embassy visits. Standard e-visas are generally processed within three working days, while urgent processing options are also available.

Uzbekistan also offers an online e-visa platform for eligible travellers through its official immigration portal, making it one of the easier Central Asian options for UAE residents planning Eid travel.

Thailand’s official eVisa portal allows eligible travellers to apply online before travel. Travel agents said the destination continues to attract UAE residents because of its relatively smooth travel process and direct flight connectivity.

Vietnam also offers an official e-visa system where travellers can complete applications digitally before departure. Travel experts said Vietnam is becoming popular among UAE residents looking for affordable Eid holidays and smoother visa procedures.

Japan has also introduced an official eVisa system for eligible applicants in several regions, which helps simplify parts of the process compared to older paper-heavy visa systems.

Electronic authorisation and approvals

Some countries are using electronic travel authorisation systems or online arrival approvals that simplify travel procedures for eligible visitors. Kenya currently operates an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) system. According to the country’s official immigration portal, most applications are processed within around three working days.

Indonesia offers an electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VOA) system for eligible travellers through its official immigration platform, making Bali and other destinations easier to access for UAE residents.

Malaysia has also introduced digital arrival systems for travellers. Travel executives said that the country remains popular among UAE residents because of its smoother procedures and family-friendly travel options.

Faster processing options

Travel agents said some UAE residents are also considering destinations where processing timelines are faster despite traditional visa requirements continuing in some cases.

According to the UK government’s official visa portal, travellers applying under the priority visa service may receive a decision by the end of the next working day after their appointment in many cases.

Travel operators said some residents are willing to pay additional charges to secure faster approvals before Eid.

According to China’s official visa application service centres, regular visa processing can take around four working days, while express processing services are also available in certain cases. Travel agents in the UAE said the complete process can take around a week depending on appointment availability and documentation.

What travellers should check before booking

Travel agents have advised UAE residents to verify all requirements before confirming tickets, especially during the busy Eid holiday period.

Travellers should check: