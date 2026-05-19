Eid Al Adha: Dubai approves 5 slaughterhouses; check locations, working hours

With Eid Al Adha only one week away, Dubai Municipality has approved five slaughterhouses for residents wishing to sacrifice an animal this year, expressing readiness to provide Qurbani services with a processing capacity of up to 1,000 livestock per hour.

Eid Al Adha 2026 will start on Wednesday, May 27 in the UAE, authorities have announced earlier this week. Some Muslims offer a sacrifical animal (Qurbani) during the Muslim feast.

The five allocated places for sacrificing animals in Dubai include Al Qusais Abattoir, Al Qusais Express Abattoir, Al Quoz Abattoir, Al Lisaili Abattoir, and Hatta Abattoir, with the Dubai authority guaranteeing efficient, high-quality services to customers.

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The municipality said services provided by these abbattoirs will cover all stages of the sacrificial process, beginning with veterinary inspection of livestock before and after slaughter and extending through to meat preparation and packaging. They will be supervised by around 45 qualified medical and veterinary specialists to ensure the highest levels of health protection and safety. Operational teams also include 30 supervisors, more than 205 butchers, and 165 workers.

Qualified and trained butchers will be operating in accordance with approved religious and health requirements, supported by advanced sterilisation systems that ensure the safety of sacrificial animals throughout the production process, preserve meat quality, and prevent contamination.

The Dubai Municipality has warned against slaughtering outside officially approved abattoirs due to the risks such practices pose to public health and the environment.

Smart apps for Qurbanis

The Dubai Municipality has also encouraged residents to use of approved smart applications for sacrificial animal requests. It stated that it cooperates with three approved applications that provide end-to-end services, including purchasing, slaughtering, preparation, and delivery, without the need to visit livestock markets or abattoirs.

In comments on approving the five slaughter houses, Sultan Al Taher, Director of the Public Health Services Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “We have ensured that Dubai’s abattoirs are fully equipped with the latest technologies to provide an integrated, smooth, and safe experience that meets customer expectations. We also continue to raise awareness of the importance of using public abattoirs, which provide a regulated and hygienic environment operated by highly trained and qualified professionals."

The total number of sacrificial animals expected this year is estimated at around 20,000 livestock, including approximately 19,500 small livestock and 500 large livestock. Distribution is expected across individual customers, smart application requests, and charitable organisations.

Operating hours

The operating hours of the approved slaughterhouses will be as follows:

On Monday, May 26 (Day of Arafah): Al Qusais, Al Quoz, and Al Lisaili abattoirs will operate from 7am to 4pm, while Hatta Abattoir will operate from 7am to 6pm.

During the first, second, and third days of Eid (May 27, 28 and 29): All abattoirs will operate from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm.

On the fourth day of Eid (May 30): Al Quoz, Al Lisaili, and Hatta abattoirs will operate from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm, while Al Qusais Abattoir will continue operations until 7:00 pm.