Up to Dh800: Dubai approves Qurbani prices ahead of Eid Al Adha 2026

As Muslims in the UAE prepare for Eid Al Adha 2026, Islamic authorities in Dubai have approved prices for the sacrificial animal (Qurbani) project for the Hajj season 1447 AH, to help reduce price disparities and ensure transparency and clarity as donors make their decisions.

The emirate's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) revealed the new rates in coordination with accredited charitable associations and institutions. As part of the ritual, which can be performed anytime after the Eid prayer on the first day of the Islamic feast, Muslims are required to donate the sacrificed animal to the poor and needy, if they can afford it.

Approved suppliers of Qurbanis have been consulted, and precise standards were followed to ensure underprivileged families, whether inside the UAE or abroad, benefit from the sacrificed animals.

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"The approval of these prices comes as part of the Department’s efforts to unify the pricing of sacrificial coupons among accredited charitable entities... It also contributes to improving resource management efficiency and ensuring fairness in service delivery, guaranteeing that support reaches its rightful beneficiaries in accordance with best humanitarian practices,"

IACAD reaffirmed its commitment to providing accessible and well-organised services that enhance the charitable work system in the emirate, in line with the Dubai Government’s strategy to achieve sustainable community development.

Donors are advised to perform the Qurbani ritual through trusted charitable channels in Dubai.

List of prices

Local sacrifice in the country of donation: Dh350

Slaughter place: Abroad

Distribution: Abroad

Kenyan Qurbani: Dh490

Slaughter place: Abroad

Distribution: Inside UAE

Ethiopian Qurbani: Dh490

Slaughter place: Abroad

Distribution:: Inside UAE

Somali Qurbani: Dh800

Slaughter place: Inside UAE

Distribution: Inside UAE

When is Eid Al Adha 2026?

As per astronomical calculations by Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Eid Al Adha, which falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 each year, will start on Wednesday, May 27.

However, since the Islamic calendar is a lunar one, the exact starting date of each Hijri month depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. In the UAE, the sighting of Dhul Hijjah crescent will take place on May 17.

If the crescent moon is not sighted on that night, the month of Dhul Hijjah will start on May 19, and Eid will fall on Thursday, May 28.