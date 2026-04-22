Sharjah astronomers reveal likely first day of Eid Al Adha 2026 in UAE

As UAE residents look forward to the next long holiday this year when the nation marks Eid Al Adha next month, astronomers in Sharjah have revealed the likely first date of the occasion as per their calculations and data. The exact Eid dates, however, will be officially announced following the crescent moon sighting of the month of Dhul Hijjah on May 17.

Eid Al Adha, the final month in the Islamic Hijri calendar, witnesses the Hajj season as millions of Muslims around the world flock to the Saudi city of Makkah to perform the annual pilgrimage which is the fifth pillar of the Islamic faith.

As per the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology, affiliated with University of Sharjah, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha in the UAE. This means that the Arafah Day, the most important part of the Hajj journey and a day with major spirital significance for Muslims worldwide, will fall on Tuesday, May 26. Monday, May 18, 2026, is expected to mark the first day of the month of Dhu Al Hijjah.

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Professor Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi, Director of the academy, said that the institution has provided the UAE Council for Fatwa with these scientific data to support its efforts in moon sighting and in making religious decisions based on the integration of scientific findings and Sharia principles.

The academy stressed that these calculations fall within the scientific and astronomical framework, noting that the official announcement of the start of Hijri months and religious occasions remains the responsibility of the country’s competent religious authorities.