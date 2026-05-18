UAE confirms Eid Al Adha 2026 holidays for private sector employees

Eid Al Adha coincides with with the annual Hajj pilgrimage, when millions of Muslims travel to Makkah in Saudi Arabia to perform the fifth pillar of Islam

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 18 May 2026, 1:25 PM UPDATED: Mon 18 May 2026, 1:37 PM
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Private sector employees in the UAE will receive a four-day paid holiday for Eid Al Adha 2026. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said the holiday will be observed from Tuesday, May 26, to Friday, May 29, 2026. For employees who already have Saturday and Sunday as their regular weekend, this will result in a six-day-long break.

However, federal government employees will get a 5-day break during the festival. Combined with the weekends (Sat and Sun), this could give employees a 9-day extended holiday. Work will resume for public sector employees on Monday, June 1.

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Sharjah government employees will enjoy a 10-day break for Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha. The Sharjah government continues to operate on a 4-day workweek with a 3-day weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). This will translate the 5 days into a 10-day-long mini holiday.

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Dhul Hijjah moon sighting

The UAE's moon-sighting committee convened on May 17 to observe the crescent of Dhul Hijjah and declared May 18 as the first day of the last month of the Islamic calendar.

When is Eid Al Adha?

Arafah Day, the most important part of the Hajj journey and a day with major spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide, is observed on the 9th of Dhul Hijjah. Hence, the day of Arafah will be observed on Tuesday, May 26, followed by Eid Al Adha.

The festival coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage, during which millions of Muslims travel to Makkah in Saudi Arabia to perform the fifth pillar of Islam.

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