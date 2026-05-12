UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday for public sector employees

Eid Al Adha holiday dates have been announced for government employees in the UAE, with public sector workers set to enjoy a 5-day break this year.

The UAE's Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said in a statement that the holiday will be observed from Monday, May 25, until Friday, May 29, 2026. When combined with the weekends (Sat/Sun), this could give employees a 9-day extended holiday. Work will resume on Monday, June 1.

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Dhul Hijjah moon sighting

The moon-sighting committee will convene on May 17 to observe the crescent of Dhul Hijjah. According to astronomical calculations, Dhu Al Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar, is expected to begin on Monday, May 18.

This sighting will determine the official start of Dhul Hijjah and confirm key dates such as Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha. In the UAE, the dates are expected to set the stage for an extended public holiday.

When is Eid Al Adha?

Arafah Day, the most important part of the Hajj journey and a day with major spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide, is observed on the 9th of Dhul Hijjah.

According to predictions, Arafah Day in 2026 is expected to fall on Tuesday, May 26, followed by Eid Al Adha. As with all Islamic holidays, the exact dates are subject to the moon sighting.

Eid Al Adha coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage, when millions of Muslims travel to Makkah in Saudi Arabia to perform the fifth pillar of Islam.

How the calculation works

Khaleej Times earlier reported that the 29th day of Dhul Qadah will fall on Sunday (May 1), according to astronomical calculations. On this day, the crescent moon for Dhul Hijjah will be observed.

The calculation works as follows: if the moon is sighted on Sunday (May 17), Dhul Hijjah will begin on Monday (May 18). However, if the moon is not sighted, Dhul Qadah will complete 30 days, and Dhul Hijjah will begin on Tuesday (May 19).

This will shift all key Islamic dates that follow, including Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha.

Earlier, the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology, affiliated with the University of Sharjah, predicted that Wednesday (May 27) is likely to be the first day of Eid Al Adha in the UAE, based on astronomical calculations.

They earlier predicted that the first day of the month of Dhul Hijjah is expected to fall on Monday (May 18).