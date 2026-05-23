Free parking for Eid Al Adha: 4 emirates waive fees for residents during long break

As UAE residents prepare for gatherings and outings during the upcoming long Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday, authorities in four emirates have announced free parking, allowing families and friends to enjoy the break without parking fees.

In the UAE, Eid Al Adha will start on Wednesday, May 27. It will be preceded by the Day of Arafah on Tuesday, May 26, which is a day off in the country.

Eid Al Adha holiday in UAE

The holiday for public sector employees in the UAE will be observed from Monday, May 25, until Friday, May 29, 2026. When combined with the weekends (Sat/Sun), this could give employees a 9-day extended holiday. Work will resume on Monday, June 1.

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Private sector employees in the UAE will receive a four-day paid holiday for Eid. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) said the holiday will be observed from Tuesday, May 26, to Friday, May 29, 2026. For employees who already have Saturday and Sunday as their regular weekend, this will result in a six-day-long break, giving them a chance to plan for outings.

How many days of free parking in each emirate?

Dubai (6 days)

In Dubai, residents and visitors will not need to renew their parking through the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) smart channels for six days starting Sunday, May 24, as free parking has been announced for the Eid break from Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29 and motorists in the emirate already benefit from free parking across Dubai every Sunday.

If you are planning to move around the emirate during Eid, Khaleej Times has included what you need to know about transport in Dubai over the next days here.

Ajman (4 days)

Ajman municipality has announced that parking will be free for four days from Tuesday, May 26 to Friday, May 29. Paid parking system will resume its operations in the emirate on Saturday, May 30.

Abu Dhabi (6 days)

The UAE Capital has also announced that public parking will be free of charge during Eid Al Adha, from Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29. Normal parking hours will resume on Saturday, May 30.

On Sundays, parking is free of charge in the emirate, which means Abu Dhabi residents will get six days of free parking, when combined with the Eid holidays.

However, public multi-storey parking fees remain applicable 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in line with the standard tariff rates.

Darb toll gates, which include Sas Al Nakhl, Al Maqta’, Rabdan, and Al Saadiyat, will be free of charge will also be free of charge during the Eid Al Adha holiday. This does not apply, however, to the Al Qurm and Ghantoot gates, which will continue operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a fee of Dh4 per crossing.

Sharjah (3 days)

Residents and visitors in Sharjah can enjoy free public parking during the first three days of Eid Al Adha, according to Sharjah City Municipality

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, confirmed that public parking will be free of charge for the first, second, and third days of Eid (from Wednesday May 27 to Friday, May 29).

Standard paid parking in the emirate operates from Saturday through Thursday from 8am to 10pm.