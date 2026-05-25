Eid Al Adha 2026: Dubai Police gift clothes to kids of female inmates

The 'you made me happy' initiative focused on ensuring children feel included in the joy of Eid, despite the challenges faced by their families

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 25 May 2026, 2:34 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Dubai Police helped bring the spirit of Eid Al Adha to children of female inmates by distributing festive clothing through its annual 'You Made Me Happy' initiative.

The initiative focused on ensuring children feel included in the joy of Eid, despite the challenges faced by their families, Dubai Police said.

Recommended For You

Agreement may be cancelled due to US obstructing some clauses: Iran's Tasnim

Agreement may be cancelled due to US obstructing some clauses: Iran's Tasnim

UAE resident, 5-year-old daughter found dead in Sharjah's Al Nahda

UAE resident, 5-year-old daughter found dead in Sharjah's Al Nahda

Trump says naval blockade to remain in 'full force' until Iran deal signed

Trump says naval blockade to remain in 'full force' until Iran deal signed

Tehran has not agreed to hand over highly enriched uranium stockpile: Senior Iranian source

Tehran has not agreed to hand over highly enriched uranium stockpile: Senior Iranian source

US to lift blockade on Iranian ports, allow limited oil sales under draft deal: Axios

US to lift blockade on Iranian ports, allow limited oil sales under draft deal: Axios

 

Organised in cooperation with the General Department of Human Rights and the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, the event was attended by senior officers and staff members.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Beyond distributing Eid clothes, the initiative reflects Dubai Police’s broader efforts to support vulnerable groups and strengthen family connections during important occasions.

The authority highlighted the importance of creating a positive and supportive environment for inmates and their families, particularly children who may be emotionally affected by separation from their mothers.

Dubai Police said programmes such as 'You made me happy' are designed to promote social well-being, encourage compassion and community support, and help provide female inmates with a more stable path towards rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

In another effort to strengthen family connections during the Eid holiday, Dubai Police also announced the schedule for remote inmate visits, allowing inmates to speak with relatives inside and outside the UAE through video calls.

The remote communication service will be available during the first three days of Eid Al Adha, with calls operating in two slots — from 8am to 12pm and again from 2pm to 4pm.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Tehran has not agreed to hand over highly enriched uranium stockpile: Senior Iranian source

2

Trump says Iran peace deal is 'largely negotiated', Hormuz Strait will be opened

3

Trump says naval blockade to remain in 'full force' until Iran deal signed

4

UAE resident, 5-year-old daughter found dead in Sharjah's Al Nahda

5

Meet Sharjah-based Indian student who earned Guinness World Record at 11