Eid Al Adha celebrations double as parents in UAE welcome newborns on sacred day

This Eid Al Adha, maternity wards across the UAE echoed with the sound of newborn cries, as families marked a festival traditionally associated with faith, sacrifice and gratitude with the arrival of new life.

For many parents in Dubai and across the Emirates, the occasion became deeply personal — a moment where a spiritual celebration met the joy of becoming a parent.

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Families express gratitude

Across hospitals in the UAE, delivery rooms saw emotional scenes as families welcomed their babies during the early hours of Eid, with medical teams playing a quiet but crucial role in these milestone moments.

At Aster Hospital, Mankhool in Dubai, Filipino parents Joshua Trimidad and Almira Lat welcomed a baby girl at 12.10am, describing the experience as a blessing shared with the wider Eid celebrations.

He said, "We thank God for the successful delivery of our beautiful girl today, while our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate Eid Al Adha. We are very happy to share the joy of this special occasion through the birth of our baby girl."

"We express our heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors, nurses and ward staff whose genuine kindness, care, professionalism and support helped ease our fears during labour. We are truly thankful for their effort and dedication."

"We would also like to thank Aster Hospital Mankhool for making this experience safe, comfortable and memorable for our lovely mum."

In Ajman, Thumbay University Hospital also marked the festive occasion with the birth of a healthy baby boy delivered through a normal delivery to 29-year-old Afghan mother Najiba Gawhari.

The parents described the moment as one that made their Eid even more meaningful, thanking hospital staff for their support throughout the journey.

"We are extremely happy to welcome our baby boy on Eid. This moment has made our celebration even more special. We sincerely thank the entire team at Thumbay University Hospital for their kindness, care, and support during this beautiful journey," they said.