Eid Al Adha 2024: Slaughterhouse timings announced in Dubai

The Dubai Municipality has announced the working hours in the emirate's slaughterhouses for Eid Al-Adha 2024. The amended hours are meant to ensure smooth operations during the festival and meet everyone's needs. The festival days are from June 15 until June 18.
Here are the timings of the slaughterhouses:
Arafah Day
7:00 am to 6:00 pm
First, second and third days of Eid
7:30 am-4:00 pm
Arafah Day
7:00 am-4:00 pm
The first, second and third days of Eid
7:30 am-4:00 pm
Arafah and the first day of Eid
7:30 am-7:00 pm
The second and third days of Eid
7:30 am-4:00 pm
Earlier, Abu Dhabi municipality announced the timings of the slaughterhouses for Eid Al Adha in the emirate, which will be from from 6.00am until 5.30pm every day throughout the week. The municipality has also expanded the capacity of its slaughterhouses to accommodate approximately 37,000 sacrifices and carcasses.
