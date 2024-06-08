Eid Al Adha 2024: Going on UAE food trip? 7 places for Emirati cuisine across 7 emirates

These breaks, which are mandated for those working outdoors between 12.30pm and 3pm, will be implemented from June 15 till September 15
The long weekend for the highly anticipated Islamic festival Eid Al Adha is just around the corner. UAE residents are set to get one day off for Arafah day and three days off for the Feast of Sacrifice.
The holidays will be spent celebrating with family and friends. This can also be a time to go around the UAE and get reacquainted with local heritage and culture. What better way to celebrate the occasion than enjoying local cuisine while sharing moments with loved ones?
Are you looking for Emirati cuisine with memorable experience from modern chic atmosphere to travelling back in time in the 1960s, communing with nature, finding a hidden gem, or simply trying something different this Eid? Here is a list:
Erth Restaurant located in North Parking, Qasr Al Hosn
Awarded one Michelin star and winner of Best MENA Restaurant by a local magazine, diners can indulge in the modern chic atmosphere with inspiration taken from Emirati culture. Each dish is locally sourced from farms across the UAE. Erth Restaurant boasts of presenting a modern twist to traditional Emirati dishes under a starlit sky in the Capital.
Al Fanar Restaurant & Cafe
Locations: Al Seef, Expo City Dubai, Al Barsha, Dubai Festival City
Travel back in time to 1960 Dubai. Inspired by a rustic interior and alfresco courtyard, Al Fanar makes the perfect location for you and your loved ones to celebrate Eid Al-Adha as you immerse yourself in an array of authentic Emirati dishes. Following your authentic Emirati meal, Al Fanar also provides you with the opportunity to learn more about the UAE’s culture and heritage, with their very own on-site museum.
Arabian Tea House in Souq Al Shanasiya, Corniche Street, Al Merijah
Established in 1997, this hidden gem is located in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. Quench your thirst as you sip a warm cup of gahwa, a traditional Emirati coffee, as you admire the gentle décor. From turquoise benches to white rattan chairs and lace curtains, delicately surrounded by various flowers, the Arabian Tea House perfectly executes the tone of tranquility and authenticity for the perfect brunch spot this Eid Al Adha.
The Grove in Al Zorah Pavilion, Al Ittihad St.
Enjoy Emirati and Levantine banquet while being one with nature. Parents can dine and enjoy a verdant view of mangroves and sapphire lagoons while their children can spend their time at a dedicated play area adjacent to the restaurant.
Emirates Sea Restaurant in King Faisal Street
When you visit Emirates Sea Restaurant, you are in for a treat not only of the best seafood, but also the comfort of dining in cabins specially designed for families. The restaurant provides a variety of selection, so you can choose accordingly.
Kibba Wa Tabbola in Al Dhait South
Kibba Wa Tabbola provides a unique experience to its visitors – in both their food and ambience, enveloped in elegance and authenticity. The grape leave mahashi (various vegetables rolled up in grape leaf filled with rice) and lahem beajine (an open-top meat pie, often made using spiced beef) are a must-try.
Rumailah Farm in Umbrella Beach
Try something different this Eid al Adha and take a trip to Rumailah Farm, serving as a local dairy source for the eastern Emirates. Their traditional handmade asida, made by using locally sourced products is a must-try. If you're looking for a fun family activity, be sure to book a farm tour so you and your family can meet the farm’s very own Jersey cows.
