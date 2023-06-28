Eid Al Adha 2023 in UAE: Meet three Emirati newborns born in first few hours of festival

Three sets of parents were overjoyed to welcome their babies into the world on the auspicious first day of Eid

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 28 Jun 2023, 11:14 AM

Abu Dhabi’s Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, an M42 company, welcomed three Emirati newborns – a girl and two boys – during the first few hours of Eid.

Emirati baby Abdullah, weighing 3.04kg, was born to the Al Zaabi family at 12:12am.

Baby Abdullah at Danat Al Emarat Hospital

“Baby Abdullah has brought us immense joy and gratitude. We are deeply grateful to have been blessed with this precious gift on the auspicious first day of Eid. We extend our sincere appreciation to the entire team at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for their exceptional care and support extended to my wife and child,” the father said.

The second Emirati newborn was a baby girl weighing 2.87 kg, born at 3am. She became the newest addition to her long-awaiting family.

Baby Hamed at Danat Al Emarat Hospital

At 6:21am, the Emirati family AlHanaee welcomed their newborn, who weighed 3.49kg.

“We have decided to name our baby Hamed. We consider ourselves very lucky that our son arrived in good health on this memorable day, doubling our joy. We are incredibly grateful for the compassionate care extended to my wife and our child by the team at Danat Al Emarat Hospital, who managed to make two wonderful occasions even more special,” the father noted.

Omar Al Naqbi, acting executive director at the hospital, added: “This joyous event further strengthens our commitment as caregivers to providing exceptional care and support to these families and their newest additions. It fills us with great pride to have reached the milestone of 33,616 births since the first baby was delivered at Danat Al Emarat Hospital in 2015.”

Gambian parents overjoyed

At 3:29am, Gambian parents Zainab Touray and Youssou Faye welcomed a baby boy weighing 3.045kg at Aster Hospital, Al Mankhool, Dubai.

Zainab Touray and Youssou Faye's baby boy

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the staff at Aster Clinic, Al Muteena, and Aster Hospital, Al Mankhool, for their unwavering support and exceptional care. With their dedication and expertise, our journey has been filled with joy and comfort. We are overjoyed and grateful to announce the arrival of our precious baby boy born on the occasion of Eid,” the delighted parents said.

