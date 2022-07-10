Eid Al Adha 2022: Workers receive gifts, food as labour park turns into musallah

Over 4,000 labourers enjoy entertainment sessions, get new clothes for festival

Representational image

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sun 10 Jul 2022, 2:57 PM

Residents of the Sajaa Labour Camp received a special treat on Saturday as their neighbouring labour park was turned into a musallah for the first day of Eid Al Adha.

As many as 4,000 labourers offered Eid prayers at the recreational park for the first time in the UAE, exchanging greetings afterwards. Organised by the Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority, in collaboration with the Indian Association, the day was themed 'Eid Al Adha With Labourers.'

The faithful were also given a bottle of water and a tub of kheer, part of the almost 5,000 food packets containing biryani, juice and more that were distributed.

The Emirates Red Crescent Society and Al Haramain Perfumes also handed out gift hampers.

"We got gift packets, which had caps, books, masks and a new outfit - which I wore for Eid," said Amir Baig, a Sajaa resident.

Workers also enjoyed a game of volleyball and several entertainment sessions, followed by health check-ups.

"After the grand treatment, I was talking to my wife and daughter back home," said Bangladeshi plumber Azharuddin Hussain.

"This Eid was very different for us. We had everything - from prayers within the locality, an affordable flea market, new clothes to a great entertainment session, which we are thankful for."

ALSO READ:

Abdullah Kaman Palam, a social worker and event coordinator for labour development who has been looking after labour welfare for over 10 years, said he was overjoyed to host such an event.

"It is our duty to make Eid special for people who have not been gifted much," he said. "So, with the help of Sharjah authorities and a few private entities, I was able to put a smile on their face."

- ayaz@khaleejtimes.com