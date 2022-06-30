Eid Al Adha 2022: UAE announces 4-day holiday for public sector

QS rankings reveal the 2023 best cities for students, with London occupying top spot
UAE16 hours ago
Authorities in the UAE have announced the official Eid Al Adha holidays for federal government employees, and it’s going to be a four-day weekend for them.
According to the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), the holiday would be from Friday, July 8, till Monday, July 11.
Work in federal government departments will resume on Tuesday, July 12.
The crescent moon marking the beginning of the month of Zul Hijjah was sighted in Saudi Arabia yesterday. Therefore, today, June 30, is the first day of the month.
According to the official list of public holidays announced by the UAE Government, Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha holidays will be observed from Zul Hijjah 9 to 13. The corresponding dates on the Gregorian calendar are Friday, July 8, to Monday, July 11.
