Eid Al Adha 2022: Sharjah ramps up inspection drive at markets ahead of festival

With Eid Al Adha approaching soon, the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has stepped up its inspection campaign to ensure the safety of economic practices in all markets and establishments in the emirate.
The campaign covers food outlets, retail and wholesale stores, men's and women's salons, gold markets, in addition to other establishments selling products for the Eid Al Adha festival.
Salim Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Commercial Control and Protection Department at SEDD explained that the inspection campaign has been organised in coordination with Sharjah City Municipality and Sharjah Asset Management Holding.
This move falls within SEDD’s concerns to protect consumers. Merchants have already been informed of the systems and procedures adopted.
Merchants have been told of the importance of having a list that shows prices of products, and advised on adhering to laws to ensure consumers receive quality goods.
Al Suwaidi stressed that the consumer has to be informed of the price of products ahead of any sale to prevent payment disagreements.
He confirmed that the inspection campaigns will continue during the Eid Al Adha holidays.
Some of the establishments that will come under inspection include Al Jubail market, livestock markets as well as retail establishments that in demand during the festival period.
He pointed out that inspection campaign are done on a regular basis, but they are intensified during the days preceding festivals and holidays to spread awareness among merchants and consumers, and to reduce negative practices followed by some outlets.
Al Suwaidi urged residents to contact SEDD in the event of any violation or complaint during Eid. They can call 80080000 or register their grievances through the apps or the website (www.sedd.ae).
