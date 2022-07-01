Eid Al Adha 2022: Fireworks to light up Abu Dhabi skyline from Yas Island

The destination announces a host of activities for the festival

Yas Island is announcing a host of special activities for Eid Al Adha this year, including fireworks which will light up the Abu Dhabi skyline from Yas Bay Waterfront over three days during the holiday at 9pm.

Kids Go Free Offer

The destination’s popular Kids Go Free offer allows children below the age of 12 to enjoy three theme parks - Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi - for free when accompanied by a paying adult. Stay and dining are free as well.

As part of the offer, parents can book go-kart sessions at Yas Marina Circuit, which allows their kids to also enjoy the driving experience , as well as upgrade their dining experience with the destination’s Half-Board Flex offer and kids will dine for free. In addition, parents can relax while staying on the Island and receive a 20 per cent discount for spa services at any of the destination’s hotels.

Yas Gaming Festival at Yas Mall (7 – 17 July)

Yas Mall will set the scene for the third edition of ‘Yas Gaming Festival’, which returns this year during Eid Al Adha. The 11-day gaming festival for all ages and free entrance will take place at Yas Mall’s Sports Boulevard, offering a combination of gaming stations, hands-on plays, tournaments, and Esports. Video game fans can expect the latest gaming titles from PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo (such as Elden Ring, Halo Infinite, WWE 2k22 and Mario Kart 8) alongside a retro gaming section, which will enable players to enjoy throwback games such as Pac-Man, Asteroids and Street Fighter. Guest can also dress up and compete in a cosplay competition.

Yas Theme Parks and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi

From July 9 until July 12, visitors can experience authentic Emirati traditional Ayala performances at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi.

With over 45 rip-roaring rides to suit all ages, Yas Waterworld is one of the island's most popular destinations. Families will also be able to enjoy over 29 rides and attractions, meet their favorite characters from DC Super Heroes and Looney Tunes and take on heroic exploits and activities as part of the DC Super Hero Season at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. Housing the world’s biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber and region’s tallest indoor climbing wall, guests can gear up to conquer some truly record-breaking experiences at CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi this Eid.

