Eid Al Adha 2022: Dubai delivery rider wins flight ticket to Pakistan

Father-of-two has been working in UAE for over 12 years and is excited to be with family

Wed 22 Jun 2022

A delivery rider in Dubai won a flight ticket to visit home and to be with his family during the upcoming Eid holidays.

Muhammad Ashfaq hailing from Sheikhupura in Lahore, Pakistan, won a ticket to fly home in a lucky draw during a rider appreciation event organised by fast food chain Five Guys in collaboration with Deliveroo.

Eid Al Adha will likely fall this year on July 10, and residents will enjoy a four-day holiday from Dhul Hijjah 9 to 12. As per astronomical calculations, this would likely be from Friday, July 8, to Monday, July 11.

The father-of-two has been working in the UAE for over 12 years and is excited about celebrating Eid with his family this year. "I have not told my wife or daughters yet as I plan on surprising them," he said.

"I plan to travel during the first week of July. It has been a while since I was able to celebrate Eid with my family, and thanks to this initiative, I will be able to do so this year."

Five Guys organised the rider appreciation event for over 60 delivery riders. They were all given a limousine pick-up before being driven around the city. After the city tour, the group was taken to the restaurant for a tasting session of some of their most popular burgers. The lucky draw was the final gift for the riders.

Muhammad said he was gob-smacked when his name was called. "I did not expect to win at all," he said. "I could not believe my luck. I felt shocked but very happy at the same time. I truly consider myself lucky."

During his 12 years in the country, Muhammed is grateful for the opportunities he has been given. "Thanks to Allah, my working experience in the UAE has been good, and I like working here," he said. "I have worked as a salesman and driver for 6 years and have been working for Deliveroo for 1 year and 3 months. I have always worked hard and have been fairly rewarded. God has been indeed kind to me."