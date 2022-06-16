Eid Al Adha 2022: Campaign to distribute sacrificial meat among 1.5 million people

Coupons will be delivered to beneficiaries to avoid overcrowding

Published: Thu 16 Jun 2022

More than 1.5 million people from the UAE and other countries will benefit from the Emirates Red Crescent's (ERC) Eid Al Adha Sacrificial Meat (Adahi) campaign this year.

The ERC announced that the campaign’s budget and the number of beneficiaries may increase depending on the support and response from philanthropists and contributors.

Some 100,000 people from the UAE and more than 1.4 million from 56 countries worldwide will be benefiting from this initiative.

Salem Al Ameri, ERC Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs, said that sacrificial meat coupons will be delivered to beneficiaries to avoid overcrowding keeping in mind the precautionary measures adopted by the country to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Fahad Abdulrahman bin Sultan, ERC Deputy Secretary-General for International Development and Cooperation, said the annual sacrificial meat campaign is taking place amidst complex conditions resulting from the crises and disasters happening around the world, as well as the rise in poverty and food scarcity.