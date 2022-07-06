Eid Al Adha 2022: Animal sacrifices in UAE; timings, fees, fines for violations; all you need to know

Distributions of sacrificial meat must take place in adherence to all Covid safety measures

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 6:15 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 6:25 PM

Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, is traditionally marked by offering special prayers and slaughtering livestock, usually a goat, sheep, a cow or a camel, to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's test of faith.

On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, Muslims draw closer to Allah by sacrificing animals, in line with His orders: "so pray to your Lord and sacrifice [to Him alone]. It is about giving up something you hold dear in devotion to Allah."

In Abu Dhabi city, the Eid prayers will be conducted at different mosques on Saturday, July 9 at 5.57am.

What kind of animal should be sacrificed?

The animal should be a sheep, goat, cow, or a camel (male or female). The age of the animal must be one year for a goat or a sheep, two years for a cow and five years for a camel. The animal must be free of an obvious ailment or defect; such as a one-eyed animal, a sick animal, a lame animal and an emaciated animal that has no marrow in its bones.

Time for sacrificing animals

The time of sacrifice begins after the Eid Prayer (July 9) and lasts until “Asr prayer” time of the thirteenth day of Thu Al hijaa (July 12). The sacrifice can only be done during daytime.

Manners related to Eid Al Adha sacrifice

Doing the slaughtering with one's own hands is the Sunnah, though if one is not able to do so then he/she can appoint someone else to do the slaughter on his/her behalf.

The one who intends to offer the sacrifice might not remove any hair or nail from the sunset on the last day of Dhul Qa'dah until the sacrifice is done on the day of Eid.

The person who performs the sacrifice should utter the Name of Allah at the time of slaughter.

Eating on the day of Eid from the meat of sacrifice is the Sunnah. Muslims also give parts of the meat as gift and charity. But with regard to distributions to friends due to the current Covid situation, authorities said that they must take place in adherence with all safety measures.

Eid Al Adha sacrificial animals in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi provides the public with the safe and healthy means to perform their Eid Adha rites in compliance with the Islamic rules.

All municipal abattoirs have been readied to cater for the sacrificial animals to be slaughtered during the festive days. Sacrifices must only be conducted at approved abattoirs that provide drive-through services to customers as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

After purchasing their sacrificial animals at the livestock market in Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi residents can take them to the following slaughterhouses: Abu Dhabi public slaughterhouse in Al Mina, Al Wathba slaughterhouse, Baniyas slaughterhouse and Al Shahama slaughterhouse.

All processes will be conducted inside the municipality's abattoirs under the supervision of a veterinary crew.

Residents can also avail of the municipality’s smart slaughter applications, including the Zabehaty, Zabayeh Al Jazeera, and Dhabayeh UAE apps to further simplify the process. After slaughtering the animal, the meat will be delivered to the homes of residents upon request.

According to Abu Dhabi Municipality, the Abu Dhabi Auotmatic Slaughter house in Al Mina will be allocated to only requests through smart applications, and to implement requests for sacrifices for the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

Slaughtering animals in homes not allowed

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) warned that it is not allowed for the public to buy any livestock from street butchers and slaughter animals in homes, streets and public places. This is to protect public health and to avoid causing harm to themselves and their family members.

Officials stressed the need to take all the sacrificial animals to authorised abattoirs and slaughterhouses which are completely well-equipped by all necessary facilities. “At abattoirs, there are veterinary teams that carry out medical tests on all livestock and provide medical assistance to buyers. Specialised butchers and cleaners are also available to assure an adequate atmosphere to the public in this special occasion,” said Adafsa.

People caught violating slaughter rules will pay a fine of Dh5,000 and the sacrificial animals will be confiscated.

Abu Dhabi public slaughterhouses operate from 6.30am until 7.30pm. The process will start immediately after Eid prayer in the first day of Eid.

The fees for the slaughtering of animals are: Dh15 per goat or sheep, Dh40 per calf or young camel, and Dh60 per older cow or camel.

