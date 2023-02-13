Egyptian President in Dubai to attend World Government Summit 2023

Al Sisi is leading a high-level delegation participating in the Summit

By WAM Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 7:37 PM

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi arrived in Dubai today to participate in the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023. Al Sisi is leading a high-level Egyptian delegation participating in the Summit. Egypt is the Guest of Honour at this year's World Government Summit.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, received the Egyptian President upon his arrival at the Dubai International Airport.

The Crown Prince was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; and Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated.

This year's edition of the WGS, which commenced today, has brought together more than 250 ministers and over 10,000 government officials, thought leaders and experts from across the world. The Summit features more than 220 sessions. Over 300 global speakers will be sharing their vision and discussing ideas and strategies for shaping a new future for governments.

The World Government Summit 2023 features a set of interactive dialogue sessions covering six key themes: Accelerating Development and Governance, Future of Societies and Healthcare, Exploring the Frontiers, Governing Economic Resilience and Connectivity, Global City Design and Sustainability, and Prioritising Learning and Work.

