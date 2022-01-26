Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrives in UAE

Abu Dhabi Crowm Prince receives El Sisi and his delegation in Abu Dhabi Airport.

The President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Wendesday arrived in the UAE on an official visit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, greeted El Sisi and his delegation at Abu Dhabi Airport.

An official reception was held for El Sisi on his arrival at the Qasr Al Watan, where Sheikh Mohamed escorted him to the podium, and the national anthems of the two countries were played, while 21 rounds of artillery were fired to welcome his visit.

President El Sisi was received by Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and other ministers and officials.

President El Sisi was accompanied by Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs; Major General Abbas Kamel, Director of the General Intelligence Directorate; Major General Ahmed Ali, Chief of the President’s Office; General Mohsen Mahmoud Abdel Nabi, Director of the President’s office; Major General Staff Mustafa Shawkat Commander of the Republican Guard Forces, and Sherif El Badawi, Ambassador of Egypt to the UAE.