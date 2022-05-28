Egyptian PM Madbouly arrives in Abu Dhabi to attend industrial partnership meeting

UAE, Jordan, and Egypt to launch initiative that will support industrial integration between the nations

Wam

By Wam Published: Sat 28 May 2022, 9:26 PM

Egypt’s Prime Minister Dr. Moustafa Madbouli, accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation, Saturday arrived in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi to participate in a tripartite meeting to launch an industrial partnership initiative.

The partnership aims to achieve economic sustainable development between Egypt, the UAE and Jordan, and contribute to supporting industrial integration among the three countries.

The delegation includes Ministers of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Planning and Economic Development, Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Trade and Industry as well as a host of senior officials.

The premier is set to hold a meeting with a number of UAE investors to brief them on promising investment opportunities in Egypt and incentives offered by the government to attract further investments.