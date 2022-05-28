Egyptian PM Madbouly arrives in Abu Dhabi to attend industrial partnership meeting

PM Justin Trudeau wishes President success in leading country towards more progress
UAE2 days ago
Egypt’s Prime Minister Dr. Moustafa Madbouli, accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation, Saturday arrived in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi to participate in a tripartite meeting to launch an industrial partnership initiative.
The partnership aims to achieve economic sustainable development between Egypt, the UAE and Jordan, and contribute to supporting industrial integration among the three countries.
The delegation includes Ministers of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Planning and Economic Development, Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Trade and Industry as well as a host of senior officials.
The premier is set to hold a meeting with a number of UAE investors to brief them on promising investment opportunities in Egypt and incentives offered by the government to attract further investments.
PM Justin Trudeau wishes President success in leading country towards more progress
UAE2 days ago
Couple had planned wedding in Afghanistan in 2021 before the situation in the country made them cancel all plans
UAE2 days ago
The ministers spoke about strengthening relations in the financial, investment and commercial fields
UAE2 days ago
Massive manhunt was launched for Timmy MacColl, but he was not found
UAE2 days ago
UAE2 days ago
Competitions to be held with total prize money worth Dh1 million
UAE3 days ago
Authorities ensure all the victims receive necessary medical care
UAE3 days ago
20 volunteers scale the earth's highest mountain
UAE3 days ago