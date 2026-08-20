Official denies reports of widespread layoffs of Egyptians in UAE

A senior Egyptian offical has refuted reports of widespread layoffs of Egyptian workers in the UAE. In an interview aired on local media in Egypt, Haddad Al Gohary, Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs in Egypt, clearly stated that the rumours circulating on social media are untrue.

He added that the Egyptian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the General Consul in Dubai have not found any mass dismissals of Egyptian workers or cancellations of visas.

"Visas are issued on a regular basis. Many Egyptian companies obtain visas specifically for their employees and workers who have investments in the UAE," the offical said.

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He added that Egyptian authorities have looked into the cases of individuals having their visas revoked or being laid off from the UAE.

"We cannot deny that some people have had their residency permits revoked. And of course, they have been posting videos on social media," he said.

Al Gohary said that in most cases, individuals had violated residency regulations in the UAE. He also said that there have been cases of individuals who failed to find a job in the UAE while on a visit visa, and thus had to return to Egypt.

When asked about reports of a collective trend of Egyptians being "dismissed" from the UAE, the official immediately rejected the idea, saying that an investigation only revealed individual cases of illegal stay or of overstaying — and that this law in the UAE applies to all foreign nationalities, not just Egyptians.

UAE, Egypt relations as strong as ever

Reaffirming diplomatic relations between UAE and Egypt, Al Gohary said that talks between consular offices in the two countries will be held in October, in which all such cases of Egyptians being laid off will be reviewed.

He reassured the public that Emirati authorities have been cooperating with their Egyptian counterparts. He also mentioned the two countries forming a committee to discuss any cases or issues that may arise concerning Egyptian citizens residing in or visiting the UAE.

Al Gohary was vocal in his respect for UAE, and the country's historical relations with Egypt. "We will never forget Sheikh Zayed, whom Egypt honored in every corner, in neighborhoods and streets. Egyptians have great love, affection, and respect for the UAE," he affirmed.

UAE official dismisses reports of work visa cancellations

Dr Anwar Gargash, the adviser to the UAE President, in a statement on Wednesday denied reports of the "cancellation of labour residencies." He said that some platforms "are circulating false information about the country" at a time when the nation is focusing its efforts "on addressing regional developments and preparing for the post-phase period".

In the same statement, he also denied reports of "provision of financial facilities to Iran" from UAE.

UAE authorities have time and again urged the public to only obtain information from official sources. Spreading rumours and misinformation, whether online or in person, can fetch a fine of up to Dh200,000 in UAE.