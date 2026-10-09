Egyptian expat in UAE to invest in business with partners after Dh75,000 Big Ticket win

Three expats from Bangladesh, India and Egypt have won a combined Dh225,000 in Big Ticket’s Series 291 Big Spin prizes, with plans to secure a better future for their families and invest in a business.

Announced during the latest live draw, the winners shared their excitement as years of participation finally paid off, bringing them closer to their personal dreams.

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MD Nasir Uddin

MD Nasir Uddin, a 37-year-old construction worker from Bangladesh, won Dh50,000 after participating in Big Ticket for five months.

Nasir specialises in floor tiling and has been living and working in Saudi Arabia for the past nine years, while his family remains in Bangladesh. He first discovered Big Ticket on Facebook about a year ago and began following its live draws before deciding to participate.

For his latest entry, he purchased two tickets individually, dedicating one to his daughter and the other to his son. Although he selected the numbers at random, both tickets carried special meaning for him.

When he received the winning call, Nasir said he struggled to believe the news.

“I was in complete shock. I felt like the luckiest person in the world at that moment. It was such an incredible feeling, and I was so happy,” he said.

He plans to use the prize money to support his children and hopes to build a home for them in Bangladesh.

“I want to use the prize money for my children and hopefully build a home for them back in Bangladesh. I also want us to enjoy life a little more,” he said.

Arun Kumar

Arun Kumar Yada Bhagelu Yadav, a 42-year-old vendor from Bihar, India, won Dh100,000 as part of a group of nine friends.

Arun has lived in Abu Dhabi for four years and began purchasing Big Ticket entries after seeing his colleagues take part. What started as a way to try his luck became a monthly tradition, with Arun participating every month for the past four years.

His latest win was a shared celebration for the group, which also had the opportunity to visit the Big Ticket studio and participate in the live draw.

“I was really happy when I found out that we had won, and so was everyone in our group,” he said.

“Getting the opportunity to go to the Big Ticket studio and play during the live draw was also very exciting. It was such a wonderful experience for all of us.”

The Dh100,000 prize will be divided among the nine friends, with Arun planning to use his share for his son. “I want to use my portion of the prize for my son,” he said.

After four years of taking part, Arun said the win has encouraged him to continue participating.

Taha Hefni

Taha Hefni Shehata Ahmed, originally from Egypt and currently living in the UAE, won Dh75,000 after participating in Big Ticket with his partners for the past four years.

The group’s ticket, number 064400, was purchased in-store and turned out to be a winning entry.

Taha also visited the Big Ticket studio and took part in the live game, describing the experience as wonderful. He thanked the Big Ticket team for their warm hospitality and respectful treatment during his visit.

Looking ahead, Taha and his partners plan to invest their prize money in a business, using the win as an opportunity to pursue their shared ambitions.

The highlight of October’s promotion is the Dh25 million grand prize, with the winner set to be announced during Big Ticket’s live draw on November 3.

Five consolation prize winners will also each receive a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar during the November 3 draw.

In addition, Big Ticket’s weekly e-draws throughout October will reward four winners each week with a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar. The e-draws will be streamed live at 7.30pm on the Big Ticket YouTube channel and website.