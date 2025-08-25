  • search in Khaleej Times
Egypt's El Sisi welcomes UAE President Sheikh Mohamed in New Alamein City

The Egyptian President said that the UAE President holds a special place in the hearts of Egypt and its people

Published: Mon 25 Aug 2025, 11:10 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in the New Alamein City on a fraternal visit to Egypt.

Upon the UAE President's arrival at El Alamein International Airport, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt, welcomed him and exchanged cordial talks with him, stressing the strong historical relations between the two brotherly countries.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to El Sisi for the warm welcome he received.

The Egyptian President said that the UAE President holds a special place in the hearts of Egypt and its people, an extension of the relationship established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with the Egyptian people.