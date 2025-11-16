UAE: Zayed University prepares students for jobs from their first year

University studies in the early years are no longer confined to campus and lectures, and students are no longer required to wait until their final year for an internship. Now, students can immerse themselves in the work environment, gain practical experience, clarify their professional qualifications, and define their educational path.

Zayed University equips its students with professional and personal skills from their first year through the Workplace Readiness course, part of the "First Year Experience" program. The university had partnered with the Khaleej Times to offer an initiative that bridges academic learning with practical experience, introducing students to teamwork, communication, and professional ethics, and helping them explore how to align their strengths with their future career paths.

Targeted at first-year, second-semester students, the course goal is to expose students to various career opportunities and help them identify potential career paths early in their university journey.

Mohammed Shaffaf, Partnerships Specialist at Zayed University, Dubai Campus, told the Khaleej Times that the course begins in the second semester after students have settled into university life. He said, "The course aims to show students that companies, like Khaleej Times, offer diverse roles beyond their perceived primary function, like IT, finance, and HR departments, not just media."

He added that the program broadens their horizons and helps them understand how diverse organizations operate, while also allowing companies to connect directly with young Emirati talent.

Dr Lani San Antonio, Assistant Professor and Course Coordinator, said the program was launched in 2024 to enhance professional and personal readiness. “We want our students to be prepared not only for life after graduation but also for growth during their university years,” she explained.

Through partnerships with companies like Khaleej Times, students attend sessions with industry representatives, visit their offices, and receive feedback on their final projects. It’s about learning what professionalism means in practice.

Alia R Zaghloul, ‏Head of People and Culture at the Khaleej Times, who mentored the students during their trips to the office and the lectures, confirmed that they demonstrated significant improvement in critical thinking and interpersonal skills.

She explained that industry partners are selected based on their ability to provide meaningful educational value, noting that she always prefers media students because they better understand the nature of newsroom work. She also pointed out that some challenges may arise, such as scheduling conflicts during company visits or the practical phases of the program.

Zaghloul added that students are evaluated based on their final project, which reflects their understanding of the newspaper’s operations and their coverage of its core pillars.

She said, “We provide students with a comprehensive introduction to how the organization works, followed by an in-depth field visit, and then we ask them to build their project based on what they learned in practice.”

She noted that this blend of academic and practical exposure strengthens students’ awareness of workplace culture and professional behavior within media environments.

On Wednesday, the students showcased their projects at the university’s Industry Showcase, where first-year students represented various partner companies.

The Khaleej Times students made a creative booth featuring posters, banners, and interactive displays that showcased the newspaper’s various departments, including journalism, marketing, IT, and finance. The event provided students with hands-on experience in teamwork, presentations, and networking. At the same time, company representatives visited the booths to offer feedback and encouragement.

Mohammed Samir, a first-year student of International Relations, said that the project brought his field of study to life. He chose Khaleej Times because of its strong link to politics and current affairs, key areas in his major, and described the experience as exceeding expectations.

"We designed the booth ourselves, made the posters and background, and learned to present confidently to visitors,” he said.

He explained that the class, led by his instructor, also organized networking sessions that taught students to use LinkedIn and build professional connections. Despite logistical challenges, team members living across different emirates and balancing work, the group completed every task. “It helped us understand the importance of collaboration,” he said.

Mariam Jamal Alfalasi, a first-year Media and Journalism major, said the partnership with Khaleej Times offered more than she expected. “Before joining the course, I thought it would focus only on writing,” she said.

Instead, she learned that it was about exploring new ideas and gaining creativity. During the field trip to the newspaper, Alfalas observed how papers are produced, visited the green-screen studios, and especially enjoyed the social-media studio, which she described as relaxed, modern, and inspiring.

Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, a first-year accounting student from Sharjah, found the visit to Khaleej Times equally valuable. “The workplace atmosphere was positive and professional,” he said. “We learned that employees there take part in continuous internal training, which helps them develop even after visiting the company.”

His group’s assignment was to research Khaleej Times and present their findings to the HR team. “It connected what we study in class to real-world applications,” he noted.

The only thing he wished for was more time: “I wanted to explore every department, especially the printing area and the new studio where they film interviews with celebrities."