UAE jobs: Over 1,500 roles to open as Dubai school group expands with 8 new campuses

More than 1,500 new job opportunities are set to open across the UAE’s education sector, offering a boost to both experienced professionals and fresh graduates seeking to enter the industry.

The hiring surge follows a major expansion announcement by Dubai-based Woodlem Education, which plans to launch eight new schools across the country.

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, Noufal Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of Woodlem Education, said the expansion reflects a long-term vision for the UAE, while also creating widespread employment opportunities.

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“Our expansion plans reflect our long-term commitment to the UAE. The opening of eight new Woodlem Education schools will create significant opportunities by expanding high quality yet affordable access to education for students across UAE in different curriculum while generating 1,500+ job openings across teaching and non-teaching roles,” he said.

He added that the initiative will go beyond hiring, supporting both educators and learners alike.

“This growth supports both career development for professionals and enhanced learning environments for students.”

New schools across emirates

As part of the rollout, four schools are set to open their doors in September 2026, spread across multiple emirates. These include institutions in Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Dubai, catering to American and British curricula.

The schools scheduled to begin operations in September 2026 include:

• Columbia Crest American School, Ajman

• Woodlem American Private School, Ras Al Khaimah

• Woodlem Heights British Private School, Fujairah

• Woodlem International American School, Al Mamzar, Dubai

A second phase will follow in April 2027, with four Indian curriculum schools scheduled to launch across the UAE, further diversifying education options for families.

Wide range of roles on offer

Meanwhile, Ahmed pointed out that the recruitment drive will span a broad spectrum of positions, from senior leadership to entry-level and support roles — opening doors for candidates at different stages of their careers.

Detailing the hiring plans, Ahmed said, “The recruitment will cover a wide range of roles, including senior leadership positions (Principal, Vice Principal, Heads of Sections), academic roles (Heads of Departments, Teachers), and administrative positions (HR, Admissions, IT, Accounts).”

He added that the opportunities will extend beyond traditional academic roles.

“Additionally, support staff roles such as maintenance, drivers, and bus monitors will also be included. Freshers with the right qualifications and passion are encouraged to apply.”

The group also emphasised its inclusive hiring approach, particularly for those entering the workforce or new to the UAE job market.

“We take pride in being an inclusive employer that not only values experienced professionals but also actively supports fresh graduates and early-career candidates who are passionate about building a career in education,” Ahmed said.

Highlighting a common challenge among jobseekers, he added, “We understand the challenges faced by candidates without UAE experience and aim to provide them with meaningful opportunities.”

Ahmed further emphasised the importance of diversity within the organisation.

“Additionally, we are committed to fostering a diverse and multicultural work environment, welcoming individuals from different nationalities and backgrounds. This diversity enriches our school community and creates a global learning atmosphere that benefits both staff and students.”

Founded in Ajman in 2017, Woodlem Education has grown rapidly into a multi-curriculum group. It currently operates six Indian curriculum schools, three British curriculum schools, one American curriculum school, and two nurseries, serving over 20,000 students with a workforce of around 3,000 staff.