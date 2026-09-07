9-day school break in UAE as Dubai schools revise October half-term dates

The new school year is barely under way, but families already have an early break to look forward to and for many Dubai students, it is coming a little sooner than previously expected.

Several private schools in Dubai have updated parents on a change to the October half-term, bringing the five-day break forward by a week to align with the UAE Ministry of Education (MoE) calendar.

Here’s what parents need to know about the change, the next public holiday, and the key school dates for the rest of 2026.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

When is the October half-term break?

For schools following the unified academic calendar, the October mid-term break will run from Monday, October 12, to Friday, October 16, 2026.

Students will therefore have five school days off. With the preceding weekend and the weekend following the break, they will be away from school from October 10 through October 18, returning to class on Monday, October 19.

The change is significant for families whose schools had earlier listed October 19 to 23 as their half-term holiday.

Several Dubai schools, including Dubai British School, Safa British School and Arab Unity School, have sent parents notices confirming the revised dates. The schools said the change follows guidance to bring their calendars in line with the MoE and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) calendar.

Why was the October holiday moved?

The change follows the UAE's move towards a more unified school calendar.

The MoE's newly introduced three-year academic calendar sets October 12 to 16 as the first semester mid-term break for the 2026–27 academic year. Dubai's KHDA has adopted the MoE calendar for schools under its regulation, prompting affected schools to revise their previously published dates.

For parents, the practical takeaway is simple: do not rely on an earlier school calendar. Check the latest approved calendar issued by your child’s school before booking flights, hotels or childcare.

Do all UAE private schools have the same half-term dates?

No. The October dates apply to schools that fall under the relevant unified calendar arrangements. Private schools following alternative curricula or operating under different emirate-level regulations may have different holiday schedules.

Private schools following the MoE curriculum use the approved national calendar. Other private schools may, subject to approval, split their mid-term leave between October and February, provided the total does not exceed five school days.

Schools in Sharjah are subject to the emirate's own regulatory arrangements, while schools following Asian curricula may also operate on different academic calendars.

Parents should therefore treat their individual school calendar as the final reference point.

When did the 2026–27 school year begin?

For schools following the MoE calendar, the new academic year began on Monday, August 31, 2026.

The first term runs for 13 weeks and 67 teaching days, with the October break providing the first scheduled pause in classes.

Students then continue with lessons and assessments through November and December before the winter holiday.

Is there a public holiday in September?

No. There is currently no UAE-wide public holiday scheduled for September 2026.

The Prophet Mohammed's Birthday holiday was observed on Friday, August 28, just before schools reopened for the new academic year.

When is the next UAE public holiday?

The next nationwide public holiday in the UAE is National Day on December 2 and 3, 2026.

The two days are public holidays for both the public and private sectors.

For families, this means the National Day break comes shortly before the start of the winter school holiday.

When does the winter school holiday begin?

Under the MoE's 2026–27 calendar, the winter break begins on Monday, December 14, 2026, and runs until Sunday, January 3, 2027.

Schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday, January 4, 2027.

For families planning Christmas or New Year travel, the last scheduled school day for many students will therefore be Friday, December 11.

Again, international and alternative-curriculum schools may publish different dates, so parents should check directly with their child's school.

When does the 2026–27 school year end?

For schools following the MoE calendar, the academic year is scheduled to finish on Friday, July 2, 2027.

The school year began on August 31, 2026, meaning families have several breaks to plan around before the academic year draws to a close.

What should parents do now?

If your child's school has previously listed October 19–23 as its half-term, check your email, parent portal or the school's latest calendar to see whether the dates have been revised.

And before making any non-refundable travel arrangements, check the school's approved calendar rather than relying on a general UAE holiday calendar.