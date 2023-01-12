'Watch your words': New campaign in Dubai aims to combat bullying, create violence-free schools

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children has launched the initiative, which focuses on the social, psychological, and legal repercussions of the problem

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 8:39 AM

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWC) launched an initiative entitled "watch your words", targeting children, adolescents, and adults, to combat bullying.

Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWC, said that the initiative is aimed at spreading awareness on the effects of bullying and creating a school environment free from all forms of violence.

"The primary role of the initiative is to provide the necessary assistance to victims and perpetrators of bullying in a way that guarantees social harmony for both parties," she said

Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri added the campaign focuses on social, psychological, and legal repercussions of bullying behaviour.

The launch of this initiative is consistent with the Foundation's strategies and objectives to develop and consolidate child-friendly practices and standards, by raising awareness among the target groups - in addition to strengthening the Emirati leadership in caring for children and guaranteeing their full rights.

