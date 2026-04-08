Watch: Sharjah teachers deliver gifts to children’s doorsteps amid closures

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In a heartwarming display of dedication and compassion, teachers from Wasit 2 Nursery in Sharjah have launched a unique initiative to keep the spirits of their young students high during the current nursery closures.

The initiative, aptly named “From Our Nursery to Your Homes,” saw teachers Safaa Al Mazmi and Sheikha Al Suwaidi take to the streets in their personal vehicles, visiting more than 20 homes to deliver gifts and create lasting memories for their students.

Under the supervision of the nursery’s director, Maryam Al Houti, the teachers embarked on this mission to ensure that the children felt remembered and cherished despite the physical distance.

The gesture has been widely praised by parents, who have expressed their deep gratitude for the emotional support provided to their children during these challenging times.

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“We hope the teachers are honoured for this beautiful initiative and creative idea,” said Maryam Hussein, a parent whose child attends the nursery. “They brought joy and happiness to the hearts of our children, taking the effort to visit more than 20 homes in their own cars, presenting each child with a gift and a souvenir photo with all love and care.”

The initiative involved setting up a vibrant banner on the side of a vehicle, featuring illustrations of a boy and a girl in the nursery’s uniform, along with the initiative’s title.

Children were invited to stand in front of the banner for a personalised polaroid photo, which was then presented to them in a beautifully designed card as a keepsake.

The mother of Abdullah Sultan, another student at Wasit 2 Nursery, shared her appreciation for the teachers’ efforts. “We thank them for this sweet initiative that made the children happy. Thank God for the presence of people like them who plant beautiful values and create wonderful memories. Their efforts are priceless. Thank you, Wasit 2 Nursery, and thank you to teachers Safaa Al Mazmi and Sheikha Al Suwaidi.”

The initiative has not only brought smiles to the faces of the young ones but has also served as a poignant reminder of the resilience and unity within the community.

“We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to them for the ‘From Our Nursery to Your Homes’ initiative,” Mariam said.

She added, “It was a beautiful and touching humanitarian gesture, especially in these circumstances that the country is going through. We ask God to protect the Emirates, perpetuate its security and safety, and protect our leadership and its people from all evil. God willing, we will return stronger, and we will meet soon in the nursery, safe and sound.”

The actions of the teachers at Wasit 2 Nursery stand as a testament to the unwavering commitment of educators to the well-being and happiness of their students.