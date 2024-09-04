Dubai teen creates mind-controlled prosthetic hand, now top finalist for Global Student Prize

Photo: Supplied

Driven by her desire to one day ‘hear her brother's voice’ and to empower People of Determination worldwide, a Dubai student has advanced to become one of the top ten finalists for the 2024 Chegg.org Global Student Prize.

The annual $100,000 award is given to one exceptional student who has made a real impact on learning, the lives of their peers, and on society beyond.

In an interview with Khaleej Times on Wednesday, Maha Nawaz said, “I plan to study electrical engineering and neuroscience at university. Although challenging, I am determined to continue to pursue this field. I hope to become a neurosurgeon with a concentration in brain-computer interfaces, striving to create implantable technology that can alleviate strokes, muteness and autism, allowing me to finally hear my brother’s voice and empower People of Determination.”

Maha, who is a student at Dubai College, was selected from over 11,000 nominations and applications from 176 countries. She has created two prosthetic hands: one using Arduino (an open source platform through which users can create interactive electronic objects) and another controlled by the mind through machine learning.

The prosthetic hand can classify between different actions such as picking up a cup or shaking someone’s hand, predicted from brainwaves. Additionally, she is also working in collaboration with NYU Abu Dhabi on developing an EEG robotic arm for locked-in patients who have very limited communication. The arm would track the direction of the eyes to control the direction of the robotic arm's movement.

When asked what she would do with the prize money if she won, the 17-year-old said she wants to make such technology "accessible to anyone who needs it."

"I intend to use the prize money to build and democratise brain-computer interface and myoelectric technology so that it can provide people with actions we take for granted like mobility, speech, and independence."

“Through funding, I would first, develop my brain-controlled and myoelectric prosthetics further by improving my machine learning algorithms and signal processing as well the long-term feasibility of the prosthetics through R&D and mentorships as I am aware I have a lot to learn and discover.”

Additionally, Maha has also built a full-stack remote patient monitoring app that records patients' vitals continuously and tracks their prescription intake.

“This catalyses preventative care for the mitigation of stroke and diabetic crashes. Doctors can monitor their patients from anywhere, facilitating remote critical care, potentially decreasing overbooked issues in the healthcare industry and medical bills for the patient.”

A TEDx speaker and e-NABLE volunteer, Maha, also excelled with top GCSE scores and distinguished herself in the Olympiads. As the leader of the Computer Science Society, she organises workshops and mentors others in 3D printing and coding.

Initiative extends to Pakistan

Maha’s initiatives have also extended to Pakistan, where she works to improve education and healthcare. Her mind-controlled prosthetic, recognised by IEEE (a technical professional organisation), showcases her dedication to inclusivity and diversity in STEM.

“I would also expand my mission of educating girls in rural Pakistan through a line of inexpensive robotics kits that are tailored to their learning needs, uplifting the next generation of innovators and makers to believe in their potential and ability to make a difference,” she added.

Sharing her excitement upon learning that she had made it to the top 10 finalists for the Chegg.org Global Student Prize, she added, “I was ecstatic, to say the least. I can’t wait to have the opportunity to share the stage with such amazing people who I hope to form lifelong connections with.”