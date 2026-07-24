US student visa: Reasons F-1 gets rejected, how UAE students can avoid them

Parents across the UAE are awaiting clarity as many students preparing to begin undergraduate programmes in the US face ongoing uncertainty regarding visa appointments.

Limited visa processing in the UAE and a shortage of interview slots in students’ home countries have left many families concerned about reaching campus in time for the Fall 2026 semester.

This uncertainty arises at a critical milestone in a student's academic journey. Although many have secured university admission, obtaining the F-1 student visa remains the final step before departure.

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Education consultants in the UAE report that most students they mentor have traveled to their home countries for visa interviews, making it difficult to assess changes in rejection trends among UAE-based applicants.

The US Embassy in Abu Dhabi has confirmed that routine visa processing is currently unavailable in the UAE as consular operations continue to prioritise services for US citizens.

Given these circumstances, students are asking: If they secure an appointment in their home countries, how can they avoid common mistakes that lead to F-1 visa refusals and improve their chances of approval?

Here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions.

What are the most common reasons behind F-1 student visa rejections?

One of the most common reasons is a refusal under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act, which governs non-immigrant visas, including F-1 student visas.

A refusal under this section does not necessarily mean the applicant submitted incorrect documents. Instead, it usually means the consular officer was not convinced that the student met all visa requirements or had demonstrated sufficient intent to return to their home country after completing their studies.

Applicants are assessed on their academic plans, financial capability, credibility, and whether they qualify for a temporary student visa.

Current visa situation for students applying from the UAE

The US Embassy Abu Dhabi is currently prioritising services for US citizens “following the departure of non-emergency employees due to the threat of armed conflict.”

“While the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate in Dubai are open, routine visa processing is not available in the UAE at this time.”

Applicants have also been advised to apply as early as possible and “anticipate additional processing time for these visa categories.”

The embassy added: “All visa applicants should schedule their visa interview appointments in their country of residence or nationality.”

Students applying outside their country of residence or nationality may face limited appointment availability and could find it more difficult to establish eligibility for the visa.

The embassy also noted that applicants may use the expedite request function to seek an exception, although approval is entirely at the discretion of the consular officer.

Does the university or course matter during the visa interview?

Yes. Education consultants say visa officers want to understand whether studying in the US is a carefully considered academic decision rather than simply a pathway to immigration.

Rema Menon Vellat, Founder and Director of Counselling Point Training and Development, said applicants should be prepared to explain why they selected a particular university.

"The Visa Officer wants to know why America, to see if it is a well thought out decision."

She said students may be asked why they chose one university over another despite having thousands of options available in the US. Applicants should be able to clearly explain whether their decision was based on:

Academic programmes

Scholarships

Research opportunities

Sports or extracurricular activities

Robotics, music, debates or MUN

Hackathons and community service

Other areas that align with their long-term goals

She added that visa officers also assess whether students have realistic career plans after graduation.

“The visa officer has to be quick to assess the genuineness of the student and his/her post study plans. The student has to have a well thought out career plan either in their country of residence or the country of origin."

Ritu Kalwani, Director at Score Plus Educational Consulting Institute (The Princeton Review's official partner in the GCC), agreed.

"The choice of the university, course and academic profile indeed plays an important role during the interview."

What questions are students commonly asked during an F-1 visa interview?

According to consultants, students should expect straightforward but detailed questions aimed at assessing whether they are genuine applicants.

Rema Menon Vellat shared questions recently asked to one of her students whose visa was approved:

Why USA?

Why this university?

International travel history

Why did you visit Dubai?

Who is sponsoring your education?

How many people depend on the sponsor's income?

Two newly introduced security-related questions about threats in the applicant's home country

Students may also be asked about their academic interests, future career plans and understanding of the conditions mentioned in their Form I-20.

How important is financial proof?

Financial documentation is one of the most important parts of the application.

Rema Menon Vellat said applicants should demonstrate sufficient funds to cover tuition, accommodation and other expenses for the first year, while additional financial records help reassure visa officers that the family can support the student throughout the programme.

She explained that salary documents and other financial records help officers understand whether sponsors have the resources to finance a four-year degree.

Ritu Kalwani also stressed that “Sponsors financial standing plays an important role.”

Does travel history matter?

Yes. According to Vellat, a student's travel history is another aspect considered during the assessment.

Previous international travel, where applicable, may help officers better understand an applicant's travel patterns and compliance with immigration rules.

What are the biggest mistakes students make during the application or interview?

Consultants say many refusals can be avoided with better preparation.

According Vellat, students should:

Be clear about why they want to study in the US.

Know their university and programme well.

Understand the terms and conditions of their Form I-20 (students cannot complete an F-1 visa application without first receiving their Form I-20 from the US university)

Demonstrate genuine academic intent.

Show adequate financial preparedness.

Kalwani identified several common mistakes:

"Not providing the correct documentation."

"Sponsors financial standing plays an important role."

"Not confident while answering the questions."

"Not showing Ties to home country or not able to convey the intention of coming back to your country of residence/home country."

"F1- is a study visa, and the candidate needs to abide by F1 visa rules."

She also advised students to complete the DS-160 carefully.

"DS 160- is a non-immigrant application. Visa officers need to be convinced that the student is genuine and wants to go to US primarily for studies and not take US as a pathway for migration."

She further noted that applicants should disclose all social media accounts during the vetting process.

"The student should maintain transparency and disclose all the social media websites and go public."

Have consultants noticed an increase in F-1 visa refusals among UAE students?

Not yet.

Vellat said, “I cannot comment on any trends so far in the UAE as most of the students I have mentored went to their home countries to secure an F1 visa appointment.”

Kalwani similarly said she had “not noticed any recent trends in rejections,” although she noted that nationality or citizenship could become a factor if documentation is incomplete or not presented properly.

What can students do to improve their chances of approval?

Experts recommend that students:

Apply for visa appointments as early as possible.

Be honest and consistent throughout the application.

Understand why they chose their university and course.

Demonstrate strong academic and career plans.

Keep financial documents organised.

Be familiar with the conditions of their Form I-20

Answer questions confidently and truthfully.

Clearly explain their intention to return home after completing their studies.

While no applicant can guarantee approval, consultants say careful preparation, genuine academic intent and clear documentation remain the strongest foundations for a successful F-1 visa interview.